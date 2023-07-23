Netflix unveils first look at Nailed It! baking spinoff

Netflix

Netflix released the first trailer for its Nailed It! baking show spin-off The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

The exciting trailer, full of colourful cakes and bakes and creations, introduced host Nicole Byer and baker Jacques Torres. The two then welcomed 10 amateur contestants who want to make it as professional bakers.

Byer then introduced professional coaches who will teach the bakers along the way — cake artist Robert Lucas and baking expert Erin Jeanne McDowell.

Netflix

"In the end, the best baker will get to learn key skills and take home $100,000 dollars," Byer teased to the excited contestants.

The rest of the show was then teased with plenty of disasters and triumphs promised to viewers. The contestants were tasked with stacking as many sponge cakes on top of one another as possible, only for all of those stacked high cakes to topple over and crash to the floor.

However, there looked to be some astounding creations on show, too, as the contestants made some showstopping bakes including one that looked like a floating pizza slice being lifted out of a pizza, completed with cheese strings connecting them.

Netflix

The show will premiere on Netflix on August 4 and baking fans will be excited for it to begin. However, UK baking fans have also been given reason to get excited, too, as Ryan Reynolds recently visited the set of The Great British Bake Off.

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively visited the GBBO set with the Deadpool actor taking to social media to share a picture of him and GBBO judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith outside the famous tent.

Reynolds wrote in the caption: "A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin." This sparked rumours that Reynolds and Lively could be set to feature in the next celebrity series of The Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show, and streams on Netflix.

