Netflix Unveils 'Alice in Borderland: Season 2' Cast and Premiere Month

Netflix has announced the cast and premiere month of Alice in Borderland: Season 2 as it wrapped up production.

The streamer confirmed that Season 2 will return in December 2022 and that the 10 cast members who won "games" at the end of Season 1 will be returning, including Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Yutaro Watanabe, Tsuyoshi Abe, Sho Aoyagi and Riisa Naka. Shinsuke Sato will serve as director and co-screenwriter alongside Yasuko Kuramitsu, while Kaata Sakamotoi will executive produce.

"We had these really large-scale scenes everyday and the world of the show is bigger than ever. I enjoyed filming the show very much and look forward to the final production", Yamazaki said. Tsuchiya added, "Each shot has big set pieces, like explosions. I was able to experience it like my character Usagi, in those realistic scenes. Everyday was such a valuable experience for me. I felt it was a really enjoyable time.”

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 premieres December 2022.

