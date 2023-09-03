Netflix UK and US: Every movie and TV series being removed this month

Netflix is removing yet more films from its library throughout September.

Typically, most movies are removed on the first day of the month, but certain titles, incuding numerous TV shows, will also disappear across the next 30 days.

Due to licencing agreements, different films are taken down in select territories, so we’ve noted below where a film will be culled in the UK or the US; where no territory is listed next to the title, it will be leaving both.

Below is every single movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in September 2023. Find the full list of everything being added to the service this month here.

This list was put together with help from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 September

Æon Flux – UK

Airport – US

Airport ’77 – US

Airport 1975 – US

American Graffiti – US

American Hustle – US

Christian Bale in ‘American Hustle’ (Netflix)

The Bad Guys – US

Big Stan – UK

Blades of Glory – UK

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish – UK

Bruce Almighty – US

Charlie Wilson’s War – US

Chicken Run– US

Children of the Sea – US

Cop Land – UK

The Core – UK

The Dictator – US

The Dilemma – US

Easy A – US

‘Bruce Almighty’ is leaving Netflix this month (Bruce Almighty/Trailer)

Garbage

The Great Beauty – UK

Hop – US

The Huntsman: Winter’s War – UK

If Beale Street Could Talk – US

The Italian Job (2003) – US

Janoskians: Untold and Untrue – US

Jarhead – US

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius – US

Kicking & Screaming (2005) – US

The Kingdom (2007) – US

A Knight’s Tale – US

Life – UK

Little Man – UK

Magic Mike – US

Magic Mike XXL – US

Mean Girls – US

Netflix is removing ‘Mean Girls’ this month (Netflix)

Meet the Fockers – US

Michael Jackson’s This is It – UK

Midnight Express – UK

Never Back Down – UK

Once Again

Open Season – US

Open Season 2 – US

The Other Boleyn Girl – US

Paranormal Activity – US

Peter Pan (2003) – US

The Poison Rose – US

The Ring (2003) – US

Rise of the Guardians – US

Road House – US

Rush Hour – US

Rush Hour 2 – US

Rush Hour 3 – US

Salt – US

The Scorpion King – US

Secret Window – US

Seven Years in Tibet – US

She’s Gotta Have It

Sleepless in Seattle – US

Still Alice – US

Snatch – UK

Son of Rambow – UK

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball – US

The Tale of Despereaux – US

Tears of the Sun – US

Story continues

Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US

The Thing (2011) – US

13 Going on 30 – UK

Unleashed – US

Vanilla Sky – UK

Without a Paddle – UK

‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ is being taken down from Netflix (Netflix)

2 September

Ave Mater – UK

Christmas Tree Upside Down – UK

Fifty Shades Darker – UK

Jimmy Jones – UK

Sutton’s Case – UK

The Unholy – UK

3 September

The Debt Collector

Never Back Down: Revolt – US

4 September

Everyday I Love You – UK

Night of Knots – UK

No Other Woman – UK

Toll Booth – UK

You’re My Boss – UK

5 September

Touch Your Heart – UK

6 September

Vampire Academy – US

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ is leaving Netflix in September (Netflix)

7 September

The Love Affair

Sisterakas – UK

Starting Over Again

That Thing Called Tadhana

8 September

The Big Ugly – UK

10 September

Here Are the Young Men – UK

Killer Elite – UK

Lying and Stealing – UK

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness

14 September

Colette – US

Finally Found Someone – US

Seven Sundays

15 September

Barcelona: A Love Untold – US

Crazy Beautiful You – US

Everything About Her – US

Footloose (2011)

A Love Story – US

The Karate Kid (1984) – UK

The Karate Kid (2010) – UK

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – UK

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – UK

The Next Karate Kid (1994) – UK

16 September

Wish Upon a Unicorn – US

17 September

Chappie – UK

Residue

The Courier – UK

21 September

High & Low The Red Rain – US

How High 2 – US

Jiu Jitsu – US

23 September

Boiling Point – UK

In Darkness – US

‘Boiling Point’ is leaving Netflix (Ascendant Films Ltd.)

25 September

My Mother’s Wound

30 September

Annihilation – US

TV

1 September

Age of Rebellion

Blue Exorcist – US

Alice – UK

Clique – UK

Do You Like Brahms? – UK

Erased – US

Gogglesprogs – UK

Moving Art

Mrs Wilson – UK

The Promised Neverland – US

Scream – US

Sister, Sister – US

Sisters – Netflix Original

Netflix Original ‘Annihilation’ is leaving Netflix US in September

6 September

Shadow Parties

7 September

Life Sentence – US

The Originals – US

Valor – US

11 September

Girlfriends – US

13 September

Black Lagoon – UK

14 September

3 Wives One Husband – UK

Cabins in the Wild with Dick Strawbridge – UK

How to Live Mortgage Free with Sarah Beeny – UK

Kiri – UK

15 September

Flowers – UK

Shooter – Netflix Original – UK

Will Sharpe in ‘Flowers’, which is leaving Netflix (Channel 4)

20 September

The Accident – UK

National Treasure (2016) – UK

27 September

Fresh Meat – UK

Documentary

1 September

Alias JJ: La Celebridad Del Mal – US

Capitalism: A Love Story – UK

I Survived A Crime – US

Luv Kushh – US

Snervous Tyler Oakley – US

2 September

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank –UK

14 September

Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal – UK

20 September

The Royal Wives of Windsor – UK

22 September

Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain – UK

Comedy

17 September

Sebastian Maniscalco: What’s Wrong with People? – UK

Kids

1 September

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum – UK

16 September

VeggieTales in the City

We Wish Upon a Unicorn – US

17 September

Tayo and Little Wizards

Anime

1 September

Fate/Grand Order -First Order- – US

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time – US

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass – US

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler – US

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island – US