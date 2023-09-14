Netflix UK and US: Every movie and TV show being removed this month
Netflix is removing yet more films from its library throughout September.
Typically, most movies are removed on the first day of the month, but certain titles, incuding numerous TV shows, will also disappear across the next 30 days.
Due to licencing agreements, different films are taken down in select territories, so we’ve noted below where a film will be culled in the UK or the US; where no territory is listed next to the title, it will be leaving both.
Below is every single movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in September 2023. Find the full list of everything being added to the service this month here.
This list was put together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 September
Æon Flux – UK
Airport – US
Airport ’77 – US
Airport 1975 – US
American Graffiti – US
American Hustle – US
The Bad Guys – US
Big Stan – UK
Blades of Glory – UK
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish – UK
Bruce Almighty – US
Charlie Wilson’s War – US
Chicken Run– US
Children of the Sea – US
Cop Land – UK
The Core – UK
The Dictator – US
The Dilemma – US
Easy A – US
Garbage
The Great Beauty – UK
Hop – US
The Huntsman: Winter’s War – UK
If Beale Street Could Talk – US
The Italian Job (2003) – US
Janoskians: Untold and Untrue – US
Jarhead – US
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius – US
Kicking & Screaming (2005) – US
The Kingdom (2007) – US
A Knight’s Tale – US
Life – UK
Little Man – UK
Magic Mike – US
Magic Mike XXL – US
Mean Girls – US
Meet the Fockers – US
Michael Jackson’s This is It – UK
Midnight Express – UK
Never Back Down – UK
Once Again
Open Season – US
Open Season 2 – US
The Other Boleyn Girl – US
Paranormal Activity – US
Peter Pan (2003) – US
The Poison Rose – US
The Ring (2003) – US
Rise of the Guardians – US
Road House – US
Rush Hour – US
Rush Hour 2 – US
Rush Hour 3 – US
Salt – US
The Scorpion King – US
Secret Window – US
Seven Years in Tibet – US
She’s Gotta Have It
Sleepless in Seattle – US
Still Alice – US
Snatch – UK
Son of Rambow – UK
Take the Ball, Pass the Ball – US
The Tale of Despereaux – US
Tears of the Sun – US
Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US
The Thing (2011) – US
13 Going on 30 – UK
Unleashed – US
Vanilla Sky – UK
Without a Paddle – UK
2 September
Ave Mater – UK
Christmas Tree Upside Down – UK
Fifty Shades Darker – UK
Jimmy Jones – UK
Sutton’s Case – UK
The Unholy – UK
3 September
The Debt Collector
Never Back Down: Revolt – US
4 September
Everyday I Love You – UK
Night of Knots – UK
No Other Woman – UK
Toll Booth – UK
You’re My Boss – UK
5 September
Touch Your Heart – UK
6 September
Vampire Academy – US
7 September
The Love Affair
Sisterakas – UK
Starting Over Again
That Thing Called Tadhana
8 September
The Big Ugly – UK
10 September
Here Are the Young Men – UK
Killer Elite – UK
Lying and Stealing – UK
Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness
14 September
Colette – US
Finally Found Someone – US
Seven Sundays
15 September
Barcelona: A Love Untold – US
Crazy Beautiful You – US
Everything About Her – US
Footloose (2011)
A Love Story – US
The Karate Kid (1984) – UK
The Karate Kid (2010) – UK
The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – UK
The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – UK
The Next Karate Kid (1994) – UK
16 September
Wish Upon a Unicorn – US
17 September
Chappie – UK
Residue
The Courier – UK
21 September
High & Low The Red Rain – US
How High 2 – US
Jiu Jitsu – US
23 September
Boiling Point – UK
In Darkness – US
25 September
My Mother’s Wound
30 September
Annihilation – US
TV
1 September
Age of Rebellion
Blue Exorcist – US
Alice – UK
Clique – UK
Do You Like Brahms? – UK
Erased – US
Gogglesprogs – UK
Moving Art
Mrs Wilson – UK
The Promised Neverland – US
Scream – US
Sister, Sister – US
Sisters – Netflix Original
6 September
Shadow Parties
7 September
Life Sentence – US
The Originals – US
Valor – US
11 September
Girlfriends – US
13 September
Black Lagoon – UK
14 September
3 Wives One Husband – UK
Cabins in the Wild with Dick Strawbridge – UK
How to Live Mortgage Free with Sarah Beeny – UK
Kiri – UK
15 September
Flowers – UK
Shooter – Netflix Original – UK
20 September
The Accident – UK
National Treasure (2016) – UK
27 September
Fresh Meat – UK
Documentary
1 September
Alias JJ: La Celebridad Del Mal – US
Capitalism: A Love Story – UK
I Survived A Crime – US
Luv Kushh – US
Snervous Tyler Oakley – US
2 September
The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank –UK
14 September
Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal – UK
20 September
The Royal Wives of Windsor – UK
22 September
Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain – UK
Comedy
17 September
Sebastian Maniscalco: What’s Wrong with People? – UK
Kids
1 September
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum – UK
16 September
VeggieTales in the City
We Wish Upon a Unicorn – US
17 September
Tayo and Little Wizards
Anime
1 September
Fate/Grand Order -First Order- – US
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time – US
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass – US
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler – US
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island – US