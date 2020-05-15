Everything coming to Netflix UK in May 2020
As lockdown continues all over the world, every month is a busy one for streaming services — and May on Netflix UK is no different. The streamer has another array of catalogue titles — including some classic movies — and originals on the way.
American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy has a splashy new show this month in the shape of Hollywood, while Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated The Eddy is also set to debut.
There are also new comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt, as well as a special interactive episode of popular sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
1 May
Film
3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)
All Day and a Night (2020)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
Adult Life Skills (2016)
Blue Streak (1999)
Disturbia (2007)
Dr Suess’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)
Faster (2010)
First Knight (1995)
Four Brothers (2005)
Funny Girl (1968)
Get In (2019)
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)
Labyrinth (1986)
Letters To Juliet (2010)
Mouse Hunt (1997)
Mrs Serial Killer (2020)
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2020)
Norbit (2007)
Red (2010)
Run All Night (2015)
The Half of It (2020)
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Rugrats Movie (1998)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
TV
Almost Happy S1
Hollywood (Limited Series)
Into the Night S1
Medici S3
Modern Family S1-7
New Girl S1-7)
Transformers: Cyberverse S2
2 May
TV
RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race (2020)
5 May
Film
Ophelia (2018)
TV
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020)
6 May
Film
Becoming (2020)
Premature (2019)
8 May
Film
Book Club (2018)
TV
Dead to Me S2
Restaurants on the Edge S2
The Eddy S1
The Hollow S2
Valeria S1
9 May
Film
Rogue Warfare (2019)
11 May
Film
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020)
TV
Trial By Media S1
12 May
TV
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
13 May
Film
Fire In The Blood (2012)
The Wrong Missy (2020)
14 May
TV
Schitt’s Creek S6
15 May
Film
American Pie: The Wedding (2003)
Closed Circuit (2013)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
Eye See You (2002)
Inside Man (2006)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
Let’s Go To Prison (2006)
Oblivion (2013)
Pure As Snow (2019)
Role Models (2008)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
The American (2010)
The Interpreter (2005)
The Last House on The Left (2009)
The Man Who Cried (2000)
The Perfect Man (2005)
The Soloist (2009)
TV
White Lines S1
Chichipatos S1
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power S5
Craig Ross Jr’s Monogamy S1-2
Magic For Humans S1-3
19 May
Comedy special
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020)
22 May
Film
The Lovebirds (2020)
23 May
Film
Spelling the Dream (2020)
26 May
Comedy special
Hannah Gadbsy: Douglas
28 May
TV
Dorohedoro S1
29 May
TV
Space Force S1
Dates TBC
Netflix shared a tweet confirming some of its upcoming new and archive titles, without saying when exactly during May they will arrive. The list includes classic films such as The Blues Brothers and Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo.
