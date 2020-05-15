Everything coming to Netflix UK in May 2020

As lockdown continues all over the world, every month is a busy one for streaming services — and May on Netflix UK is no different. The streamer has another array of catalogue titles — including some classic movies — and originals on the way.

American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy has a splashy new show this month in the shape of Hollywood, while Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated The Eddy is also set to debut.

Darren Criss and Laura Harrier in Netflix series 'Hollywood'. (Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

There are also new comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt, as well as a special interactive episode of popular sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

1 May

Film

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

All Day and a Night (2020)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Adult Life Skills (2016)

Blue Streak (1999)

Disturbia (2007)

Dr Suess’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Faster (2010)

First Knight (1995)

Four Brothers (2005)

Funny Girl (1968)

Get In (2019)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)

Labyrinth (1986)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mouse Hunt (1997)

Mrs Serial Killer (2020)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2020)

Norbit (2007)

Red (2010)

Run All Night (2015)

The Half of It (2020)

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

TV

Almost Happy S1

Hollywood (Limited Series)

Into the Night S1

Medici S3

Modern Family S1-7

New Girl S1-7)

Transformers: Cyberverse S2

2 May

TV

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race (2020)

5 May

Film

Ophelia (2018)

TV

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020)

6 May

Film

Becoming (2020)

Premature (2019)

8 May

Film

Book Club (2018)

TV

Dead to Me S2

Restaurants on the Edge S2

The Eddy S1

The Hollow S2

Valeria S1

9 May

Film

Rogue Warfare (2019)

11 May

Film

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020)

TV

Trial By Media S1

12 May

TV

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

13 May

Film

Fire In The Blood (2012)

The Wrong Missy (2020)

14 May

TV

Schitt’s Creek S6

15 May

Film

American Pie: The Wedding (2003)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Eye See You (2002)

Inside Man (2006)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Let’s Go To Prison (2006)

Oblivion (2013)

Pure As Snow (2019)

Role Models (2008)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

The American (2010)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Last House on The Left (2009)

The Man Who Cried (2000)

The Perfect Man (2005)

The Soloist (2009)

TV

White Lines S1

Chichipatos S1

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power S5

Craig Ross Jr’s Monogamy S1-2

Magic For Humans S1-3

19 May

Comedy special

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020)

22 May

Film

The Lovebirds (2020)

23 May

Film

Spelling the Dream (2020)

26 May

Comedy special

Hannah Gadbsy: Douglas

28 May

TV

Dorohedoro S1

29 May

TV

Space Force S1

Dates TBC

Netflix shared a tweet confirming some of its upcoming new and archive titles, without saying when exactly during May they will arrive. The list includes classic films such as The Blues Brothers and Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo.

