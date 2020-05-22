Everything coming to Netflix UK in June 2020

Eurovision, Da 5 Bloods, 13 Reasons Why S4.

With cinemas still closed and terrestrial TV struggling to fill the schedules, every month is a busy one for streaming services — and June on Netflix UK is no different. The streamer has another array of catalogue titles — including some classic movies — and originals on the way.

Films on the horizon include modern classics like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Hereditary plus retro treats such as Beethoven and The Karate Kid. There’s also a brand new Spike Lee joint coming: Da 5 Bloods, featuring Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

And for the box set bingers, it’s a bumper month with new seasons of The Sinner, 13 Reasons Why, Rick and Morty and Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars to look forward to.

Here’s everything Netflix has told us so far, plus the confirmed release dates below.

Just 𝓈𝑜𝓂𝑒 of the films coming in June:



– Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

– Hereditary (2018)

– Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

– The Disaster Artist (2017)

– No Country for Old Men (2007)

– Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

– Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging (2008)

– Dreamgirls (2006)

– The Holiday (2006)

– Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

– The Addams Family (2019)

– Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

– Beethoven (1992)

– Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

– 365 Days (2020)

– Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

– The Big Lebowski (1998)

– Scarface (1983)

– Being John Malkovich (1999)

– Billy Madison (1995)

– The Karate Kid (1984)

– Mallrats (1995)

New series coming to @NetflixUK in June...



– 13 Reasons Why S4

– Queer Eye S5

– The Politician S2

– The Sinner: Jamie

– RPDR All Stars 5

– F is for Family S4

– The Woods

– The Order S2

– Babies: Pt 2

– Rick and Morty S4

– Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown S1-12

– Shameless (UK) S1-11

– People Just Do Nothing S5

– Keeping Up with the Kardashians S1-2

– The Real Housewives of Atlanta S1-2

– The Real Housewives of New York S1-2

– The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S1-2

2 June

TV

Fuller House (final episodes)

5 June

Film

The Last Days of American Crime

Last Days Of American Crime - Michael Pitt (Netflix / Marcos Cruz)

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off. Based on the Radical Publishing Graphic Novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, The Last Days of American Crime is directed by Olivier Megaton, written by Karl Gajdusek, produced by Jesse Berger, p.g.a., Jason Michael Berman, p.g.a., and Barry Levine, with Patrick Bergin and Sharlto Copley also co-starring.

TV

Queer Eye S4

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged and into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. Now in its fifth season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head east to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation, to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.

13 Reasons Why S4

In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

10 June

TV

Lenox Hill

An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

12 June

Film

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

DA 5 BLOODS (L to R) JONATHAN MAJORS as DAVID , ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. as MELVIN , NORM LEWIS as EDDIE , CLARKE PETERS as OTIS , DELROY LINDO as PAUL of DA 5 BLOODS (DAVID LEE /NETFLIX © 2020)

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a new joint: the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes battle forces of man and nature - while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War. Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors star.

TV

The Woods

Set in two time spans: 1994 and 2019 The Woods tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Paweł Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty five years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again. But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Paweł's sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family's past threaten to tear apart everything that Paweł has been trying to hold together.

F is for Family S4

From comedian Bill Burr and EmmyⓇ award-winner Michael Price, F is for Family transports viewers back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm. Featuring the voices of Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell and more.

Comedy special

Jo Koy: In His Elements

For the first time ever, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements. Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo. Jo Koy: In His Elements premieres globally on Netflix on June 12, 2020.

18 June

Film

A Whisker Away (2020)

Miyo Sasaki, nicknamed "Muge" meaning "infinitely mysterious," has a bright personality and is full of energy at school and at home. She is also secretly in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Miyo tries repeatedly to get Kento's attention, but he takes no notice of her. She realizes that the only way to get close to him is to transform into a cat, but at some point, the boundary between herself and the cat becomes ambiguous, and she is forced to give up her life as a human…

TV

The Order S2

At Belgrave University, college freshman Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society where he's thrust into a dangerous game of life or death. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. In season two, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?

19 June

Film

Father Soldier Son (2020)

This intimate documentary from The New York Times follows one military family over the course of ten years, becoming an intergenerational exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose and American manhood in the aftermath of war. Directed by Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn.

Wasp Network (2020)

Penelope Cruz in a still from Wasp Network. (Netflix)

Havana, early 90’s. Rene Gonzalez, a Cuban pilot, steals a plane and flees Cuba, leaving behind his beloved wife and daughter. He starts a new life in Miami. Other Cuban defectors soon follow and start a spy network. Their mission is to infiltrate violent anti-Castroist organisations responsible for terror attacks on the island. Written & Directed by Olivier Assayas Starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Wagner Moura

Lost Bullet (2020)

Lino is a whiz mechanic with a knack for building ram cars – until he gets arrested for a heist gone wrong. Scouted by the chief of a special drug law enforcement unit, he's offered a deal to avoid prison. Nine months later, Lino has definitely proven his worth. But as he's wrongfully accused of murder, he's left with no option but to find the only proof of his innocence – the bullet from the crime, lodged in a missing car.

TV

The Politician S2

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple.

23 June

Comedy special

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes! Eric Andre: Legalize Everything premieres globally on Netflix on June 23, 2020.

24 June

Film

Athlete A (2020)

In the riveting Athlete A, filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk delve into the unchecked abuse inside the world of elite competitive gymnastics. Equal parts devastating and inspiring, the film follows the IndyStar reporters as they reveal the extensive cover-up and culture of cruelty that was allowed to thrive within elite gymnastics, the attorney fighting the institutions, and most importantly, the brave whistle-blowers who refuse to be silenced. Athlete A is produced by Jen Sey and Julie Parker Benello.

26 June

Film

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

TV

Home Game

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this eight episode documentary series explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

30 June

Comedy special

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half

Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We’ll Do It For Half. True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more. George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half premieres globally on Netflix on June 30, 2020.