Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving this month in January 2022
Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed for the remainder of January 2022, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.
Movies
22 January
Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
23 January
Bhasmasur
Die Ontwaking
What Keeps You Alive
25 January
Era el cielo
Pocoyo
26 January
2012
TV
27 January
The Durrells
