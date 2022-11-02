Netflix UK: Every movie and TV series coming in November 2022
November is going to be another hectic month for Netflix.
Alongside a roster of original releases, will be a bursting list of licenced titles, including horror Synchronic and a new season of Young Sheldon.
In terms of the Netflix Originals, there’s Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill film Enola Holmes 2, plus a new season of Dead to Me and the latest show from Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.
There is also a new Christmas film starring Lindsay Lohan – and, of course, the brand new season of The Crown.
Find the full list of everything being added to Netflix november below. NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What's on Netflix.
Original Content
Interactive
8 November
Triviaverse
15 November
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Movie
1 November
The Takeover
4 November
áº¸láº¹á¹£in á»ba: The King’s Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
8 November
The Claus Family 2
9 November
The Soccer Football Movie
10 November
Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
11 November
Don’t Leave
Monica, O My Darling
My Father’s Dragon
16 November
Off Track
The Lost Lotteries
The Wonder
17 November
Christmas With You
18 November
Slumberland
24 November
The Noel Diary
20 November
My Name is Vendetta
TV
1 November
Young Royals season two
3 November
Blockbuster season one
4 November
Buying Beverly Hills season one
Manifest season four part one
The Fabulous season one
9 November
The Crown season five
10 November
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia season one
Warrior Nun season two
11 November
Down to Earth with Zac Efron season two
14 November
The Hidden Lives of Pets season one
15 November
Run for the Money season one
16 November
One of Us Is Lying season two
17 November
1899 season one
Dead to Me season three
18 November
Elite season six
Reign Supreme season one
Somebody season one
23 November
Wednesday season one
24 November
First Love season one
Documentary
2 November
Killer Sally
5 November
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
9 November
FIFA Uncovered
10 November
State of Alabama vs Britanny Smith
11 November
Ancient Apocalypse
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
16 November
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
17 November
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Comedy
3 November
Panayotis Pascot: Almost
8 November
Neal Brennan: Block
15 November
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Kids
1 November
Gabby’s Dollhouse season six
3 November
The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos season four
Anime
4 November
Lookism
Licenced content
Movies
1 November
Buddy Games
Felon
The Ghost
Jungleland
Spell
5 November
The Haunting of Margam Castle
10 November
Synchronic
19 November
The Jonestown Haunting
TV
1 November
Travel Man: 48 Hours In… season five
Young Sheldon season four
2 November
Till Death season two
The Undateables
4 November
Scarlet Hill season one
The Secrets of Greco Family season one
The Syndicate series one
8 November
Illumination’s Minions & More 2
10 November
Motherland series three
Documentary
5 November
Blitzed!
Cuba’s Wild Revolution
El Dorado
Kids
1 November
Molang
Anime
1 November
Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You