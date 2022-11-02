Netflix UK: Every movie and TV series coming in November 2022

November is going to be another hectic month for Netflix.

Alongside a roster of original releases, will be a bursting list of licenced titles, including horror Synchronic and a new season of Young Sheldon.

In terms of the Netflix Originals, there’s Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill film Enola Holmes 2, plus a new season of Dead to Me and the latest show from Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

There is also a new Christmas film starring Lindsay Lohan – and, of course, the brand new season of The Crown.

Find the full list of everything being added to Netflix november below. NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What's on Netflix.

Original Content

Interactive

8 November

Triviaverse

15 November

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

Movie

1 November

The Takeover

4 November

áº¸láº¹á¹£in á»ba: The King’s Horseman

Enola Holmes 2

8 November

The Claus Family 2

9 November

The Soccer Football Movie

Millie Bobby Brown returns in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ (Legendary)

10 November

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

11 November

Don’t Leave

Monica, O My Darling

My Father’s Dragon

16 November

Off Track

The Lost Lotteries

The Wonder

17 November

Christmas With You

18 November

Slumberland

24 November

The Noel Diary

20 November

My Name is Vendetta

TV

1 November

Young Royals season two

3 November

Blockbuster season one

4 November

Buying Beverly Hills season one

Manifest season four part one

The Fabulous season one

9 November

The Crown season five

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in season five of ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

10 November

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia season one

Warrior Nun season two

11 November

Down to Earth with Zac Efron season two

14 November

The Hidden Lives of Pets season one

15 November

Run for the Money season one

16 November

One of Us Is Lying season two

Zac Efron returns for new series ‘Down to Earth’ (Getty Images)

17 November

1899 season one

Dead to Me season three

18 November

Elite season six

Reign Supreme season one

Somebody season one

23 November

Wednesday season one

24 November

First Love season one

Documentary

2 November

Killer Sally

5 November

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

9 November

FIFA Uncovered

10 November

State of Alabama vs Britanny Smith

11 November

Ancient Apocalypse

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

16 November

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini returning for more ‘Dead to Me’

17 November

I Am Vanessa Guillen

Comedy

3 November

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

8 November

Neal Brennan: Block

15 November

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Kids

1 November

Gabby’s Dollhouse season six

3 November

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos season four

Anime

4 November

Lookism

Licenced content

Movies

1 November

Buddy Games

Felon

The Ghost

Jungleland

Spell

5 November

The Haunting of Margam Castle

10 November

Synchronic

'Young Sheldon' (CBS Distribution)

19 November

The Jonestown Haunting

TV

1 November

Travel Man: 48 Hours In… season five

Young Sheldon season four

2 November

Till Death season two

The Undateables

4 November

Scarlet Hill season one

The Secrets of Greco Family season one

The Syndicate series one

8 November

Illumination’s Minions & More 2

10 November

Motherland series three

Documentary

5 November

Blitzed!

Cuba’s Wild Revolution

El Dorado

Kids

1 November

Molang

Anime

1 November

Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You