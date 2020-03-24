Netflix U.K. Supports BFI, Film and TV Charity Fund to Support Creatives During Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix is backing a new emergency relief fund set up by the BFI and The Film and TV Charity with a $1.2-million donation.

The new Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund will be administered by The Film and TV Charity with support from the BFI, and will provide emergency short-term relief to thousands of workers and freelancers who have been directly affected by the closure of productions across the U.K.

The London-based Film and TV Charity is currently working on the eligibility criteria and level of individual funding, but the fund will be open to those working in production, distribution and exhibition.

Netflix’s donation is part of a broader announcement last week to set up a $100 million fund for creatives

whose jobs have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the funds will go towards support for the hardest hit workers on Netflix’s own productions around the world and is in addition to the two weeks’ pay the streaming giant has already committed to the crew and cast on productions that have been suspended.

Netflix’s donation to the Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund and to other organisations around the world is to provide emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast across the broader film and television industry in the countries where the entertainment company has a large production base.

Alex Pumfrey, CEO of The Film and TV Charity, said: “The film and TV industry is now facing a huge threat.

Many freelancers have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight. We’re entering a period of

unprecedented isolation and worry for a workforce that we know from our research already suffers from

poor mental health.

“Which is why I’m incredibly pleased that that Netflix and the BFI are working with us to kick-start this

new Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund to support workers across the UK’s film and TV industry.”

Ben Roberts, BFI Chief Executive, added: ‘‘Freelance professionals are the backbone of our film and

television industries, and we hope that everyone will work together to support those who have been

hardest hit at this extraordinary time of need. Netflix’s early commitment to this fund is hugely welcomed

and we are asking other commercial industry partners to contribute, if they are able, and play their part

in helping those most in need get through this crisis.”

Anne Mensah, VP of Original Series at Netflix, said: “We’re proud to be working with the BFI

and The Film and TV Charity to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film production. From electricians

to carpenters, hair and makeup artists to drivers – and many more, UK crews have always been vital to

Netflix’s success and now we want to help those freelancers who most need support in these

unprecedented times.”

Elsewhere, the BFI is leading an industry wide Screen Sector Task Force that is looking at the wide-ranging impacts of Covid-19 on the whole industry and its workforce, as well as working closely with government to

ensure that all of the ramifications and impacts are considered.

