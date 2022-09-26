TV shows, movies leaving Netflix Canada: 'Fargo,' 'Pulp Fiction' removed October 2022
One of thee biggest losses to Netflix in Canada next month is the TV series Fargo. The last day you'll be able to watch the first three seasons of the show is Oct. 8.
A number of Quentin Tarantino's films will also be removed from Netflix for Canadians in October, specifically Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.
October may be spooky season with Halloween just around the corner, but there are only a few weeks, or even days, left to watch popular horror movies on Netflix before they're removed from the streaming platform in Canada next month.
Some of those titles include Tim Burton's Corpse Bride and Dark Shadows (both starring Johnny Depp) both being removed on Oct. 1, in addition to Ghostbusters 2 and Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves, Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas. The original Scary Movie is being removed on Oct. 20 (but Scary Movie 2 remains). and Sinister leaves on the same day. The first, second and third chapter of the Insidious movies will be removed on Oct. 24.
Other popular movies leaving the platform, specifically on Oct. 1, are Mike Newell's Donnie Brasco, starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp, 8 Mile starring Eminem, and The People vs. Larry Flynt, starring Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love, Edward Norton.
TV and movie titles being removed from Canadian Netflix include:
Oct. 1
Pulp Fiction
Django Unchained
Inglourious Basterds
8 Mile
Donnie Brasco
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Heat
Corpse Bride
Dark Shadows
Freedomland
Ghostbusters 2
The Other Guys
Oblivion
Ride Along
Good Boys
Escape Plan
Prodigal Son
The Incredible Hulk
So Undercover
6 Bullets
26 Years
30 Days of Night
A Dog's Journey
Abominable
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Anatomy
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
Anjaan
Delhi 6
Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed!
The Devil's Rejects
Ghost Patrol
Hot Date
I Love you
Jodha Akbar
Journey of an African Colony
Khoobsurat
Kurbaan
Knock Knock
Mugamoodi
Noddy Toyland Detective
Offspring
Phantom
Pizza
Race/Race 2
Saudi Arabia Uncovered
Oct. 2
Last Moment of Clarity
Mechanic: Resurrection
Case
Oct. 3
The Boy
Oct. 6
The Thing
Oct. 7
Inheritance
Oct. 9
Fargo
Oct. 10
Fisherman's Friends
Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour 'Pop Virus'
Oct. 12
The Rhythm Section
Oct. 13
The Eve
Oct .14
Survive the Night
Oct. 15
The Medallion
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King/Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey/Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent
Only Mine
Mommy
Singapore
Ujala
Death Note
Vampire Knight
Oct. 16
Deep Impact
The Game Changers
Before 30
Oct. 17
The General's Daughter
I am Vengeance: Retaliation
Oct. 18
Monkart
Oct. 19
Wedding Unplanned
Oct. 20
Scary Movie
Sinister
Oct. 21
Only The Brave
Strange but True
Oct. 23
Hemlock Grove
Oct. 24
Insidious/Insidious: Chapter 2/Insidious: Chapter 3