TV shows, movies leaving Netflix Canada: 'Fargo,' 'Pulp Fiction' removed October 2022

What's leaving Netflix Canada: 'Fargo,' Quentin Tarantino movies being removed October 2022 (Getty Images)

One of thee biggest losses to Netflix in Canada next month is the TV series Fargo. The last day you'll be able to watch the first three seasons of the show is Oct. 8.

A number of Quentin Tarantino's films will also be removed from Netflix for Canadians in October, specifically Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

October may be spooky season with Halloween just around the corner, but there are only a few weeks, or even days, left to watch popular horror movies on Netflix before they're removed from the streaming platform in Canada next month.

Some of those titles include Tim Burton's Corpse Bride and Dark Shadows (both starring Johnny Depp) both being removed on Oct. 1, in addition to Ghostbusters 2 and Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves, Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas. The original Scary Movie is being removed on Oct. 20 (but Scary Movie 2 remains). and Sinister leaves on the same day. The first, second and third chapter of the Insidious movies will be removed on Oct. 24.

Other popular movies leaving the platform, specifically on Oct. 1, are Mike Newell's Donnie Brasco, starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp, 8 Mile starring Eminem, and The People vs. Larry Flynt, starring Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love, Edward Norton.

TV and movie titles being removed from Canadian Netflix include:

Oct. 1

Pulp Fiction

Django Unchained

Inglourious Basterds

8 Mile

Donnie Brasco

The People vs. Larry Flynt

Heat

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

Freedomland

Ghostbusters 2

The Other Guys

Oblivion

Ride Along

Good Boys

Escape Plan

Prodigal Son

The Incredible Hulk

So Undercover

6 Bullets

26 Years

30 Days of Night

A Dog's Journey

Abominable

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Anatomy

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Anjaan

Delhi 6

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed!

The Devil's Rejects

Ghost Patrol

Hot Date

I Love you

Jodha Akbar

Journey of an African Colony

Khoobsurat

Kurbaan

Knock Knock

Mugamoodi

Noddy Toyland Detective

Offspring

Phantom

Pizza

Race/Race 2

Saudi Arabia Uncovered

Oct. 2

Last Moment of Clarity

Mechanic: Resurrection

Case

Oct. 3

The Boy

Oct. 6

The Thing

Oct. 7

Inheritance

Oct. 9

Fargo

Oct. 10

Fisherman's Friends

Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour 'Pop Virus'

Oct. 12

The Rhythm Section

Oct. 13

The Eve

Oct .14

Survive the Night

Oct. 15

The Medallion

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King/Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey/Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent

Only Mine

Mommy

Singapore

Ujala

Death Note

Vampire Knight

Oct. 16

Deep Impact

The Game Changers

Before 30

Oct. 17

The General's Daughter

I am Vengeance: Retaliation

Oct. 18

Monkart

Oct. 19

Wedding Unplanned

Oct. 20

Scary Movie

Sinister

Oct. 21

Only The Brave

Strange but True

Oct. 23

Hemlock Grove

Oct. 24