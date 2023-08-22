Netflix Top 10: ‘Depp v. Heard’ Opens at No. 1 with 16.2 Million Views as ‘Extraction 2’ Joins Most Popular List

Netflix’s docuseries chronicling Johnny Depp’s widely publicized defamation case against his former wife, Amber Heard, opened at No. 1 on the English-Language TV chart on Netflix’s Top 10. During the Aug 14-20 viewing window, the series earned 16.2 million total views. The strong debut pushed the documentary ahead of “Painkiller,” which previously debuted to 7.2 million total views following its Aug. 10 premiere.

“Extraction 2,” starring Chris Hemsworth, broke onto the Most Popular list at No. 10 with 129.3 million views in the first 66 days since launch, making it the first film franchise to land two films on the Most Popular list simultaneously. It also marks the third AGBO film to join the list after “The Gray Man.” The first installment currently sits at No. 9 with 135.7M views in its first 91 days.

