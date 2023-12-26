Netflix Top 10: ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Remains No. 1 TV Series as ‘The Crown’ Lands in Second Place With Final Episodes

“My Life With the Walter Boys” continues to lead the list of TV titles on Netflix Top 10. During the Dec. 18-24 viewing window, the series managed another 7.6 million views following its Dec. 7 debut — a slight drop from the previous week’s 12.8 million views, marking its first full week of availability.

The project lands just above “The Crown” which took the second spot on the English-language TV chart with 5.7 million views following the release of its final episodes.

On the film side, Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” debuted atop the English Films List with 23.9 million views, making it the most watched title of the week.

Back on the TV side, Trevor Noah’s latest standup special, “Where Was I” also made its debut at No. 3 with 3.8 million views.

