Here Are Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Popular TV Shows and Movies of All Time

Netflix has revealed its Top 10 most-popular TV shows and movies of all time, which includes smash-hit series “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton,” and films “Bird Box” and “Extraction.”

On Tuesday, the same day that the streaming service launched its new “Top 10 on Netflix” website that tracks hours viewed to create weekly rankings, Netflix released the list of its “all time” most-popular titles based on the number of hours viewed (the company’s recently announced new measurement of choice) each of those shows and movies tallied during their first 28 days on the platform.

You can see those lists below, which are broken down by English-language and non-English-language TV series and in the same format for films.

Pablo Perez De Rosso, vice president of content strategy, planning & analysis, said in the blog post announcing the “Top 10 on Netflix” website Tuesday that Netflix plans to “update” these top-overall lists, which were first shared by co-CEO Ted Sarandos in September, “as new titles become mega hits.”

The streaming service’s new weekly “Top 10 on Netflix” website will be updated Tuesdays based on hours viewed from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles, according to Netflix. The lists include a global Top 10 rankings for films (English), TV (English), films (non-English) and TV (non-English), along with charts for over 90 countries.

But Netflix is not using these weekly lists to replace the daily country Top 10 rows it introduced last year, as those will remain available on the streaming service but will now also be based on hours viewed.

Both charts are noticeably lacking in unscripted content (we’re looking at you, “Tiger King”), which De Rosso addressed in his blog post, writing: “We recognize, however, that hours viewed does favor longer series and films. Because it’s hard to capture the nuances of different types of entertainment with one metric, we will also occasionally publish speciality lists— for example, top documentary features or reality shows, which our members love but may appear less prominently in these lists.”

De Rosso also noted in his post that Netflix has “engaged EY, an independent accounting firm, to review our new viewing metrics, and we will publish their report in 2022.”