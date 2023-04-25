Netflix Top 10: ‘The Diplomat’ Debuts at No. 1, ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Scores 39 Million Hours Viewed After Live Reunion Blunder

Political thrillers led Netflix’s Top 10 chart this week as “The Diplomat” took the No. 1 spot following its April 20 release date. During the viewing window, the series quickly picked up 57.48 million hours viewed in its first four days of availability and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

It stopped “The Night Agent’s” No. 1 run, pushing it to second place with 56.65 million hours viewed. Climbing on the Most Popular List to No. 5, the series has received more than 76 million views.

The fourth season of “Love is Blind” also moved to No. 4 on the list. Following its live reunion blunder, the season picked up another 39.48 million hours viewed. After announcing Netflix’s second-ever live special, the streamer faced issues delivering and the episode became available on the following Monday instead of its intended Sunday, April 16 air date.

