Netflix’s New TikTok Reality Show Is Already Facing A Scandal

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has responded to allegations from her ex and Netflix Hype House reality series co-star Jack Wright that she sexually assaulted him.

On June 1, 17-year-old Gomez’s representative said in a statement to E! News: “Sienna unequivocally denies the charges made by Mason [Rizzo] and amplified by James [Wright], which have since been taken down. She has never sexually assaulted anyone nor have she or Jack ever had sexual relations together. Period.”

“Jack is part of her extended family and clearly there are issues causing him pain right now in his personal life,” they continued. “She hopes Jack gets the peace of mind he needs to move forward beyond these challenging times, but she is in no way responsible for these issues and is comfortable in the fact that she has been nothing but a good and loyal friend to Jack since they were young.”

On May 30, Wright’s friend Mason Rizzo posted a Notes app statement on Twitter claiming that Gomez was “verbally and physically abusive,” and allegedly told Wright to harm himself. He also claimed she had “sexually assaulted [Wright] numerous times.”

Wright’s twin brother James Wright quoted Rizzo’s tweet in agreement, adding, “This is why I ‘couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.’” Rizzo and James later deleted the tweets, with Rizzo tweeting that the Wright family, he, and Gomez’s family had decided to “handle it off social media.”

🔸: friend of jack’s, mason rizzo, was the first to come and speak out on the *alleged* abuse jack was experiencing, followed by tiktoker james wright, jack’s brother, who quote tweeted in agreement. https://t.co/prdsU4D75p — gossip girl (@gossipg03581154) June 1, 2021

Gomez denied the allegations on Instagram on May 31, but then a day later posted a seven-minute video on both Instagram and YouTube titled “addressing false allegations” in which she doubles down on her statements. “I unequivocally deny the allegations that I sexually assaulted Jack Wright,” Gomez says. “I’m not making an apology video; this is more of a statement.”

Story continues

She then goes on to give more context about their relationship, which was rumored to have started around fall 2020. However, she claims that Jack and she “never had sex,” and he was using her. “For so long I was strung along and mislead by Jack,” she says. “It’s honestly really embarrassing for me because I gave my entire heart and all of my love for nine months so vulnerably on the internet and everyone can go and look at these videos and see how invested I was in our relationship.” She felt that the relationship was one-sided, and when it ended, her love for him was painted as “desperate.”

“If I wasn’t around for the TikTok kiss or the TikTok video, I wasn’t important to him […] That passion is now newly regarded as possessive or desperate,” she shared. “That is so frustrating to me and after everything that I did for him, after all the love that I gave him, I feel so stupid. That’s the only way I can explain it.”

The two have been filming an upcoming Netflix docuseries The Hype House about the entrepreneurial teens and young adults who rule TikTok and live together in a 14,000-square-foot Hollywood Hills mansion dubbed The Hype House.

At the end of the video, Gomez addresses Jack directly, and claims that Wright was indeed sexually assaulted, but not by her. “You know I did not sexually assault you,” she says. “We both know what happened and we both know who it was and we both know that I was not at that gathering that night.”

Jack responded to Gomez’s representative’s official statement about the allegations on Instagram on June 2. “While I love sharing my life with all of you, some parts are deeply personal and I have been hesitant to share for my on emotional and mental wellbeing. But I will say this. Sexual assault is a serious matter that has real consequences that has real consequences,” he wrote. “Mason and James’s only intention was to protect me with the truth, and I really value their enormous support through this extremely difficult time.”

Refinery29 reached out to Gomez, Wright, and Rizzo for additional comment.

If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

TikTok's 'Perfect Ponytail' Hack Is Pretty Genius

Addison Rae Viral Clip Reveals Huge TikTok Issue

What Happened To TikTok's Text-To-Speech Voice?