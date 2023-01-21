'That '90s Show' stars praise Laura Prepon's directing in Netflix show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Laura Prepon attends "That '90s Show" S1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Laura Prepon, who played Donna in That '70s Show, stepped behind the camera for the reboot Netflix series That '90s Show, and she's getting praise from her Point Place, Wisconsin family.

“I was very proud of her, I was immensely proud of her and I was nervous for her, because that's who I am,” Debra Jo Rupp, who plays Kitty Forman, told Yahoo Canada. “If she got a little bit nervous, because the first time in a new job, I would pick up on that and I just wanted her to do really good."

“What was great about having Laura as the director is that she could work with those kids and she knew what the kids were going through. She could really communicate with them. She was amazing. I would work with Laura Prepon as the director anytime.”

“Laura has always been so bossy and mean that it was just easy to accept,” Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red Forman, joked. "No, she's a sweetheart and she's very smart. We had no problems dealing with her as a director and it's wonderful to see her back playing Donna.”

“She'd had some experience, she had done some directing on Orange is the New Black, and I had actually done a little short film with her. I knew she knew what she was doing."

(L to R) Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in episode 110 of That '90s Show. (Patrick Wymore/Netflix)

Prepon not only made an impact on Rupp and Smith as a director, but she was able to really establish a bond with her new, younger co-stars as well, particularly Callie Haverda who plays Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's daughter.

“Having all of the legacy cast come back was insane, but I did get some really sweet moments with Laura,” Haverda said. “Some really, really nice moments with Laura, just being able to bond with her,...just kind of connecting with her and getting to know her better was really nice.”

While we see Prepon throughout the series as Donna, her directing skills are on display in the final two episodes of the series. In these episodes, she got to work behind the camera as the story starts to shift to Leia's big move from Wisconsin back to Chicago for the school year, amid the beginning of a possible love triangle. Prepon was also the director when we got the return of Jim Rash as Fenton, Fez's nemesis, in the last episode. One of the best cameos in the whole series.

While we don't know what the future has in store for That '90s Show, we'll be interested to see if more of the legacy cast members try their hand at directing as the series continues.