Netflix technical issues infuriate Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson viewers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

The live streaming combat sports debut for Netflix was a glitchy one.

In what was likely one of the most watched combat sports events ever, many Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson viewers were horrified with what they saw – and it wasn't because a 58-year-old was fighting a 27-year-old.

Technical issues riddled the streaming service's live stream with buffering, freezing, errors, and decreased quality widely reported by social media users during the main event.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown, who was in attendance, started his own live stream as he filmed the massive video board at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stream on X at one point had nearly 6 million live viewers.

Below, check out some reactions (and some memes) from viewers who vented their frustrations on social media.

Netflix making a great case study for why UFC is on ESPN. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) November 16, 2024

My Netflix is currently alternating between 8K and 1977. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) November 16, 2024

