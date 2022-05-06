Netflix Teases New 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Animated Series

Just as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 surpasses its own first installment to become the top-grossing video game adaptation of all time, Netflix has now teased another upcoming 3D animated series based around the blue speedster. Named Sonic Prime, the series was first announced back in February and promised a "high-octane adventure" where the titular character will have to explore and save a brand new multiverse while looking inwards on a "journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The series will feature 24 animated episodes from WildBrain's Vancouver studio, with voice actor Deven Mack becoming the new voice of Sonic. Ben 10 and Big Hero 6's Man of Action Entertainment will be serving as showrunners while SEGA and WildBrain will take on production duties.

"Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own," said Netflix's director of original animation Dominique Bazay. "I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy."

