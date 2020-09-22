Netflix Teams With France’s Xilam On Animated Comedy Series ‘Trico’

Netflix has boarded “Trico,” a CGI-3D slapstick comedy series produced by Xilam, the well-established production banner behind the international hits “Oggy and the Cockroaches” and “Zig & Sharko.”

“Trico” will be branded as a Netflix Original and will launch globally on the service in early 2022. Created by Xilam’s Hugo Gittard (“Zig & Sharko,” “Magoo”), the non-verbal comedy series “Trico” follows a former globetrotter who becomes bored of the mountain pasture life and embarks on adventures with his fellow sheep to shake things up.

Xilam will retain second window global linear television distribution and merchandising rights to “Trico.”

“We’re thrilled to be undertaking this new collaboration with Netflix and feel honoured by the trust they have placed in Xilam’s talents,” said Marc du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam Animation and Executive Producer.

“Hugo has created a fantastic series which is brimming with endearing characters and original comedy – we’re sure Trico’s mishaps will charm and entertain audiences across the globe,” said Du Pontavice.

Xilam Animation is also partnering up with Netflix on the series “Oggy Oggy” which is a spinoff of “Oggy and the Cockroaches” and sees young Oggy breaking free from the tyranny of the cockroaches and living in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats. “Oggy and the Cockroaches” is available on Netflix and has been a global success.

Listed at the French stock market since 2002, Xilam has been working with several other platforms on high-concept animated shows, notably “Chip ‘n’ Dale,” a reboot of the cult series, for Disney Plus. Xilam also recently branched out to feature films aimed at more mature audiences and earned an Oscar nomination for “I Lost My Body” which won Cannes Critics’ Week top prize. “I Lost My Body” was bought by Netflix after its Cannes premiere for worldwide rights, apart from a few territories.

