Netflix Subscribers Rejoice Over “Remove From Row” Feature That Allows Them To Purge “Continue Watching” List

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix subscribers are celebrating the service’s latest innovation: the “Remove from row” feature.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While it’s not exactly a game-changer, the feature is a fantastic way to remove annoying — or possibly embarrassing — content that keeps popping up in the “Continue Watching” row.

More from Deadline

One of the great things about Netflix has always been the service’s vast library of content. Subscribers can pop from one offering to another with impunity and without incurring costs for shows or movies that were sampled for five minutes and then abandoned.

Netflix has released a new feature to allow you to remove titles from the Continue Watching row so you can be slightly less annoyed and have a fresh, active list of titles you genuinely want to Continue Watching. 😁 pic.twitter.com/eYXmlaiHxw — † (@amandladupont) July 1, 2020





The annoying thing, however, has been that if one is no longer interested in watching a title, it can still haunt you via “Continue Watching.” The offering eventually gets pushed down the line as new titles are selected, but it doesn’t just go away. Now, however, selections can be removed by clicking on a title in the row and then “Remove from row” at the bottom.

The “Remove from row” feature has actually been available for some time. But it’s generating buzz on Twitter now because Netflix has begun to offer the feature to people using iOS devices on June 29th.

Story continues

Netflix says the option may not be available to everyone just yet, but there is another way to remove titles from “Continue Watching.”

Per Netflix:

When you hide titles from your viewing activity, they won’t appear in Netflix as a movie or TV show you have watched. They won’t be used to make recommendations to you unless you watch them again. Hiding titles from viewing activity will also remove them from the Continue Watching row.

Titles may take up to 24 hours to disappear from subscribers’ accounts across all platforms.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.