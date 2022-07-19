Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

Natalie Sherman - Business reporter, New York
·5 min read
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink in Stranger Things season four
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink in Stranger Things season four

After enjoying a long reign as king of streaming, Netflix faces a fight to keep its crown.

The streaming giant lost nearly 1 million subscribers between April and July, as an accelerating number of people quit the service.

But that was not as many as the firm had feared, as the launch of a new season of hit drama Stranger Things helped the firm staunch the outflow.

Netflix said it expected sign-up growth to restart later this year.

The company reported its first subscriber loss since 2011 in April, news that was followed by hundreds of job cuts.

Rivals are challenging its dominance, while price hikes have taken a toll.

The losses reported Tuesday were the biggest in the firm's history, with the US and Canada home to the highest number of cancellations in the quarter, followed by Europe.

Guy Bisson, executive director at Ampere Analysis, said it was "inevitable" that Netflix would start to see its grip on the market loosen.

"When you're the leader, there's only one direction to go, especially when a large amount of competition launches, which is what Netflix has seen in the last couple of years," he said.

It's a stark change for Netflix, which enjoyed years of seemingly unstoppable growth, as it revolutionised the way people around the world consume entertainment.

Its position as a global behemoth was cemented when the pandemic hit in 2020 and people, stuck at home with few other options for entertainment, flocked to monster hits like Squid Games and The Crown.

But as pre-pandemic habits return, Netflix has struggled to attract new sign-ups - and maintain the loyalty of existing members, especially as the cost of living crisis leads to belt tightening.

New, sometimes less expensive options from competitors, like Disney, many of which used to sell their movies and television series to Netflix, are tempting audiences to switch, while satisfaction levels have curdled as the firm puts up prices.

Price hikes more 'risky'

A "standard" plan in the US - which allows people in the same home to watch on two devices simultaneously - now costs $15.49, up from $14 in January and just $11 in 2019.

In the UK, basic and standard plans have both increased since January by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively.

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things

"At some point, yes, they're going to reach a threshold where a significant number of people say enough is enough," Mr Bisson said. "Because of the additional choice ... price hikes are a more risky strategy."

For now, surveys suggest that Netflix is managing to lure back a higher share of deserters than its rivals. Many households also continue to identify it as the streaming option they would retain if forced to have only one.

In all, the company had roughly 220 million subscribers at the end of June - still well north of its closest competition.

But the company, long accustomed to posting double digit growth, is grappling with its most serious slowdown in years, with revenue in the April-June quarter of $7.9bn, up just 8.6% year-on-year.

The value of the firm's shares has dropped more than 60% so far this year, as investors sour on its prospects.

"Netflix's subscriber loss was expected but it remains a sore point for a company that is wholly dependent on subscription revenue from consumers," said Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes.

"Netflix is still the leader in video streaming but unless it finds more franchises that resonate widely, it will eventually struggle to stay ahead of competitors that are after its crown."

Shares climbed more than 7% in after-hours trade on relief the losses were not larger.

The firm has said it will jumpstart growth with a new ads-supported service and by clamping down on password sharing - which one study estimated was costing Netflix $25bn a year.

It is already charging more for sharing accounts in some countries in central and South America.

In its shareholder update, the company said it was "encouraged by our early learnings and ability to convert consumers to paid sharing in Latin America".

It said it expected its less expensive, ad-supported option to launch in early 2023, starting in "a handful of markets where advertising spend is significant".

"Like most of our new initiatives, our intention is to roll it out, listen and learn, and iterate quickly to improve the offering," the company said.

The ad service has the potential to attract both existing customers inclined to cancel over price hikes, as well as new households hesitant to commit to a subscription without watching, Mr Bisson said.

It should be possible for Netflix to make the same amount of money - or more - per user than it did by relying on subscriptions, he added.

Strong content critical

"Assuming they get it right - and by getting it right I mean the price ... and the amount of advertising on it - then it's potentially a strong strategic move for them," he said.

But he said its most critical task is ensuring it has strong material for people to watch - a job that has grown harder as it pushes to reach an increasingly broad audience.

New sign-ups in the US, for example, are coming from an increasingly older crowd, with different tastes than the younger viewers who were early streaming converts.

"They're increasingly competing for that generalist audience, so the breadth of content that is needed becomes much wider and that's why I think people are saying 'There's now a lot of stuff I don't like'", Mr Bisson said. "It's a very big challenge."

Netflix needs "more frequent hits," said Eric Stintberg of Whip Media, adding that Netflix also has room to experiment staggering its releases to keep a hold on its members.

The company has already taken steps in that direction by releasing episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things in two batches this year, but the "pressure is on" he said.

"They don't have the sandbox to themselves anymore," he said. "In an inflationary environment like the one we're in and also great programming [at the competition], people are going to re-evaluate how much they're willing to pay."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Climate change: Campaigners hail ruling on 'net zero'

    Activists argued that the strategy lacked details on how emissions will be cut

  • Keke Palmer Wore a Tiny Cropped Corset with Gloves and the Lowest-Rise Skirt

    Bridgerton meets rave.

  • Gender-Balanced Hiring in Scripted TV Down 7% From Last Year, Says New Report from Reframe

    During the 2021-2022 season 94 scripted series earned the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced hiring. Among them were “Bridgerton,” “Euphoria,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Yellowjackets” and more. As 200 series were considered, 47% were found to earn the stamp — a 7% decrease since the previous year. Each “Stamped” series was found to hire women or individuals of […]

  • 35 Kid-Friendly Scary Movies to Stream on Family Movie Night

    The best G, PG, and PG-13 horror movies for kids and tweens are entertaining, not traumatizing. These family-friendly scary movies shouldn't cause nightmares.

  • Ethan Hawke: Marvel Is ‘Extremely Actor-Friendly’ but ‘Might Not Be Director-Friendly’

    Ethan Hawke joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year in the Disney+ series “Moon Knight,” where he played the villainous cult leader Arthur Harrow. For fans of the actor, Hawke’s decision to join the MCU was a surprise given that he spoke critically of the comic book genre in the past. The actor’s main […]

  • 21 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Stranger Things'

    From casting decisions to behind-the-scenes looks, here are some cool things you probably didn't know about the Netflix series.

  • Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors accused former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Tuesday of willfully ignoring a congressional subpoena in open defiance of the U.S. government. “It wasn't optional. It wasn't a request, and it wasn't an invitation. It was mandatory,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn told jurors in her opening statement of Bannon's contempt of Congress trial. “The defendant's failure to comply was deliberate. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t a mistake. It was a choice.” Ban

  • Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14