Netflix’s Subscriber Exodus Has Hollywood on Edge Ahead of Earnings

Joe Bel Bruno
·6 min read
Getty

Hollywood is bracing for impact: Netflix financial results on Tuesday could become a defining moment for the entertainment industry’s multi-billion dollar streaming arms race.

The streaming giant reported its first quarterly subscriber loss in more than a decade in April, and warned there’s about 2 million more global customers to go. The reaction was swift, with Netflix stock cratering 70% this year to wipe out billions of dollars in market value – and unleashing a wave of fear that studios might need to reconsider prioritizing streaming over legacy businesses like television and theaters.

The shock erosion of Netflix’s 221.6 million global subscriber base has both Hollywood and Wall Street on edge. The possibility of losses being worse than projected, especially as inflation shoves the U.S. economy closer to recession, is a nightmare scenario that makes studio chiefs’ blood run cold.

“This could be the kind of end-of-days, biblical prophecy, eschatalogical moment if you’re Bob Chapek, Bob Bakish, or David Zaslav,” one analyst who covers the major studios told TheWrap about the CEOs of Disney, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery, respectively. “Their whole strategy – their whole tenures leading a studio – is centered around streaming. There is not one meeting or lunch happening in Hollywood over the next few days that isn’t a wall of worry.”

Also Read:
What Netflix’s $200 Million Bet on ‘The Gray Man’ Says About the Streamer’s Film Franchise Future

There’s a lot of money at stake. Streaming services led by Netflix pushed total global content spend past $220 billion in 2021, up 14% year over year, according to Ampere Analysis. The chief executives have already made their case to investors that they are focused on building out streaming services, and in the process more or less taking their eyes off traditional revenue drivers such as television or cable advertising.

So Wall Street began looking at subscriber gains (and losses) as the chief barometer to determine the financial success and future for the big studios. If Netflix badly misses projections – or can’t convince investors that it has a plan to stabilize the subscriber losses and set up future gains – then the pain will jump from one company to the next. Disney is currently the worst performer of the Dow Jones industrial average’s 30 companies – its stock price having fallen 45% over the last year.

Analysts will be watching Netflix results after the closing bell, and the earnings call set for 1:30 p.m. PT, to forecast where the entertainment industry goes from here.

Also Read:
Netflix’s Ad Agency Palisades Media Suddenly Closes Up Shop (Exclusive)

Netflix is still the industry’s pacesetter – able to charge an industry-high $15.49 a month for ad-free viewing of hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game.” Both have racked up more than 3 billion hours of viewership, and that’s a key measurement considering the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier potentially in the fourth quarter.

Viewership for “Stranger Things 4” made it the most-watched English language original series in its first month of release, according to Netflix’s own data. It was calculating to release the first seven episodes during the second quarter, and the two concluding shows during the third quarter, thereby increasing new subscribers while mitigating the number of cancellations during one financial period.

“Tapping into the $160 billion global video advertising spending opportunity in the long-term should allow Netflix to drive average revenue per user growth with less reliance on consumer price increases,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne. “Net adds matter to shares, but longer-term ARPU growth expectations matter more.”

At the conclusion of last quarter, Netflix’s ARPU stood at $10.00, third-highest of the major streamers after Hulu and HBO Max.

Also Read:
How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

Indeed, Netflix has a huge jump start over rivals in terms of subscribers since it pioneered the idea of streaming video content in 2007. As of last quarter, Disney+, launched in late 2019, is in second with 137.7 million, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s to-be-combined HBO Max and Discovery+ totals 101 million (not including the overlap of subscribers who have both services).

Paramount+, home to “Star Trek” and other former ViacomCBS fare, has 62 million subscribers. Hulu, controlled by Disney while Comcast owns 30%, has 45 million. And NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which includes a free, ad-supported tier, had 28 million monthly active accounts and 13 million paid subscribers.

Netflix Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said in April that he didn’t expect the losses to go past the second quarter, saying the company “will grow revenue, and there will be paid net add growth” during the second half of the year.

Also Read:
Netflix Animation Erased: Executives Fired, Shows Canceled and Accusations of ‘Staged Data’ (Exclusive)

The company is already laying out plans to crack down on password sharers, announcing a program on Monday to charge customers in five countries in Latin America to pay extra (about half the normal subscription) for an “add a home” feature. Netflix estimates more than 100 million households globally don’t pay for the platform, and more than 30 million of them are in North America.

Further, analysts like Cowen & Co.’s Jack Blackledge believe that Netflix could charge about $10 a month for an advertising-tier service that could boost the total number of subscribers in the U.S. and Canada by more than 4 million next year.

That’s not even touching the benefits Netflix might get out of last week’s surprise announcement of an advertising partnership with Microsoft. The deal could converge with Netflix’s growing ambitions in the video game field since Microsoft has 100 million active monthly Xbox users and the looming acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

Also Read:
Hollywood Is Leveling Up With Quality Video-Game TV Adaptations, and Fans Are Noticing | PRO Insight

There’s a lot of moving parts to cram into the second half of the year to boost the company that would have been hard to do even if the streamer didn’t have any competition. But now, Netflix has every major television and movie studio in town gunning for them – not to mention Amazon, where video streaming makes up just a small part of the $1.3 trillion company.

“We sense low conviction across the Street, so this is another wait-and-see quarter, with investors likely resetting afterwards,” said Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall.

Also Read:
Surprise Netflix-Microsoft Ad Partnership May Be the First Step in a Larger Strategy | Analysis

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Oilers earn marks in free agency by handling internal work

    Ken Holland has earned himself some flexibility for signing reasonable contracts with Evander Kane and Brett Kulak after finally scratching the goaltending itch.

  • Blue Jays use first pick to select pitcher Barriera in amateur draft

    LOS ANGELES — The Toronto Blue Jays selected 18-year-old Brandon Barriera of Hollywood, Fla., on Sunday with their first pick, and 23rd overall, in Major League Baseball's first-year player draft. The six-foot-two, 180-pound Barriera is a left-handed pitcher who plays varsity ball at American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla. Barriera regularly touches 96 miles per hour on the radar gun and has been up to 98-99. He features an electric four-pitch mix -- fastball, changeup, curveball and slider

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball's amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn't let on. “That was kind of cool," Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, 'All right, you’re just going to find out.' That was really, really neat, and something I’ll probably never forget.” Jackson watched on television about 30 seconds later Sunday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Baltimore chose the 18-ye

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou