Netflix Sets Multi-Year Series Partnership With ‘Scoop’ Director Hansal Mehta (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has revealed a multi-year series partnership with Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Mehta’s hard hitting crime drama series “Scoop,” his maiden venture for Netflix, bowed earlier this month and was a major success for the service. Inspired by crime reporter Jigna Vora’s book “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison” and starring Karishma Tanna as crime reporter Jagruti Pathak, the series is set up as the first season of a franchise.

Taking this successful collaboration forward, Mehra will create multiple series for Netflix over the next few years.

Mehta’s film credits include “Shahid” (2012,) which bowed at Toronto and won him best director at India’s National Film Awards; “Aligarh” (2015) that debuted at Busan and won at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards; and “Faraaz” (2022) that premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. His series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” (2020) was a smash hit for streamer SonyLIV.

Mehta said: “As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with ‘Scoop,’ Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from the scripting, all the way to its marketing and distribution which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories.”

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India, added: “Hansal is a master of his craft and has an eye for spotting stories that have a broad appeal and are relevant to a wide audience. Being a nuanced storyteller, he is able to tell these stories like no one else. ‘Scoop’ marks yet another success for our series this year and with this partnership we look forward to never seen before stories that audiences will love.”

Netflix India’s hits this year also include “Khakee – The Bihar Chapter,” “Rana Naidu,” “Class,” “Mission Majnu,” “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,” “Kathal” and “Trial By Fire.”

