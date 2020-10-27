Netflix Sets Five New Anime Titles, Unveils First Looks At ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, ‘Yasuke’, More

Netflix unpacked a swath of news during its Netflix Anime Festival 2020 livestream Tuesday out of Japan, setting five new anime projects and providing updates on 11 other series in various stages of production at the streamer’s bustling Tokyo headquarters.

The new original projects — continuation Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, manga-based Thermae Romae Novae, High-Rise Invasion and Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and The Way of the Househusband — were unveiled along with updates on 11 others previously announced including anime series based on franchises including Resident Evil, Transformers and Pacific Rim, Yasuke featuring the voice of Lakieth Stanfield, and the continuation of the manga tale Baki Hanma.

“In just four short years since launching our creative team in Tokyo, Netflix has expanded the reach and overall audience of anime – a category conventionally seen as niche,” Taiki Sakurai, Netflix’s Chief Producer, Anime, during the event. “Given the success of shows such as Seven Deadly Sins and Baki, we are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world.”

Below are Netflix’s descriptions of the new projects, followed by updates on the lasted on series in the works:

NEW SERIES

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

(Date TBA)

The production of the new series of Rilakkuma has been produced in stop-motion animation following the success of Rilakkuma and Kaoru. The series depicts an active day of incidents and meetings that take place when Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru go play in an amusement park that is about to close. Director: Masahito Kobayashi, dwarf. Written by: Takashi Sumita & Makoto Ueda, Europe Kikaku. Animation production: dwarf studios, TYO Inc. Production: San-X Co., Ltd. Cast: Mikako Tabe (Kaoru).

Thermae Romae Novae

(Date TBA)

The very popular manga by Yamazaki Mari has been brought back to life in the present day in a new way (“Novae” means “new” in Latin). Based on the manga, new episodes created by Mari Yamazaki will also appear. Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy. Original manga: Mari Yamazaki. Animation production: NAZ

High-Rise Invasion

(Coming in 2021)

Based on the manga by Miura Tsuina (Ajin) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), this is an unpredictable and frightening survival story set in high-rise buildings that don’t reach the ground. The protagonist, Yuri, decides to survive in order to destroy this illogical world and kill the enemy wearing the “mask,” but what will she do? Original story: Tsuina Miura. Manga: Takahiro Oba. Director: Masahiro Takata. Series composition: Toko Machida. Character design, animation director: Yoichi Ueda. Music: tatsuo, Yoichi Sakai. Animation production: ZERO-G. Cast: Haruka Shiraishi, Shiki Aoki, Akira Sekine, Junya Enoki, Yuichiro Umehara.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

(Coming in 2021)

This series consists of four strange episodes that Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, saw and heard in a destination he visited to collect material for the manga. Based on a story by Hirohiko Araki and Shueisha Jump Comics. Director: Toshiyuki Kato. Character Designer: Shunichi Ishimoto. Animation production: david production. Cast: Takahiro Sakurai.

The Way of the Househusband

(Coming in 2021)

The most evil yakuza, Tatsu, is a legend in the underworld. He chose to walk away from the yakuza to become a full-time househusband! Based on a story by Kosuke Oono. Director: Chiaki Kon (Nodame Cantabile, Pretty Guardian, Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie) Series composition: Susumu Yamakawa. Production Studio: J.C.STAFF. Cast: Kenjiro Tsuda.

UPDATES ON UPCOMING TITLES

Netflix also updated fans on 11 upcoming anime titles previously announced.

Eden

(May 2021; cast announcement)

A completely new story from director Irie Yasuhiro and the creators of the world, this sci-fi fantasy follows Sarah, a girl raised by two robots, as she confronts the world. Director: Yasuhiro Irie. Character Design: Toshihiro Kawamoto. Writer: Kimiko Ueno. Concept Design: Christophe Ferreira. Background art director: Clover Xie. Music: Kevin Penkin. Producer: Justin Leach. Animation Production: Qubic Pictures and CGCG.