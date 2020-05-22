Netflix Sets First Dutch Original Feature With Shady El-Hamus Hip-Hop Pic

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has commissioned its first Dutch original feature film, an untitled crime comedy focusing on aspiring rapper Richie Rich and his journey to become the greatest hip-hop artist in the Netherlands.

The project comes from writing duo Shady El-Hamus and Jeroen Scholten van Aschat, whose De Libi [pictured] won the top prize at the Netherlands Film Festival in 2019; El-Hamus will also direct. Producers are Fiction Valley, the Amsterdam-based label owned by UK company Fremantle.

In the movie, when Richie Rich’s watch is stolen in a violent robbery, and humiliating images of the encounter go viral, the rapper has to fix his reputation to save his career.

“It is a great honor as young filmmakers to have the opportunity to create the first Dutch Netflix film. The collaboration with Netflix gives us the opportunity to make a film for a bigger and global audience,” said director Shady El-Hamus.

Jeroen Scholten van Aschat added, “The film examines the struggle between who you are and who you want to be in a world where your online identity is all-important. Everyone seems to be burdened by a chronic recognition disorder.”

