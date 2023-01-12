Netflix Sets 2 New Sports Docuseries About 2022 World Cup and Six Nations Rugby

Netflix has greenlit two new docuseries, one filmed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, and an inside look at international rugby tournament Six Nations, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The as-yet-untitled World Cup series from Netflix and FIFA+ will feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the tournament. The series, which is produced by Fulwell 73, is a companion to “Captains,” which followed players as they qualified for the 2022 World Cup. It will stream globally on Netflix.

“Six Nations” will film at the rugby tourney in February as France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battle it out for the trophy. The series, from the makers of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” promises to “give fans an insight into every pulsating moment behind the scenes.”

The streamer has also set a Feb. 24 premiere for Season 5 of its racing series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

Netflix’s other sports offerings include tennis series “Break Point,” which debuts Jan. 13, and golf series “Full Swing,” which drops on Feb. 15. A behind-the-scenes docuseries about the 2022 Tour de France and “Heart of Invictus,” about The Invictus Games, will also debut later this year.

“This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans,” Netflix Unscripted and Documentary Series VP Brandon Riegg said. “By going behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members.”

