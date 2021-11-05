Netflix Set to Reveal Season 4 Location and Episode Titles on ‘Stranger Things’ Day

Netflix will soon start unveiling details about Season 4 of “Stranger Things” ahead of the show’s return.

Two announcements will arrive Nov. 6 on the streamer’s social media channels. Among the reveals viewers can expect are details on the season’s location and episode titles for “Stranger Things 4.” The location — hinted to be in California — will be unveiled at 7 a.m. PT, while a sneak peek of the episode title list will drop at 11 a.m. PT, according to Netflix.

The platform will observe “Stranger Things Day,” or Nov. 6 — aka the day main character Will Byers went missing in the first season of the popular series — with previews, reveals and more, according to a Netflix blog post that went live Thursday. The event kicks off at the stroke of midnight pacific time on the “Stranger Things” social channels, and ends at 4pm PT with a reveal of the cast’s new looks for “Stranger Things” Season 4 and an overview of their transformation of the last four seasons of the series.

In addition to key plot points, Netflix will also feature the first official map of Hawkins created by Kyle Lambert, a tour of two “Stranger Things” pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City, celebration techniques from creators and collectors and cast character transformations for the fourth season.

Products and merchandise inspired by “Stranger Things” will also launch in brick and mortar stores and online.

“Stranger Things Day” will be a worldwide celebration ahead of the release of Season 4, although the exact premiere date has not yet been officially announced beyond sometime in 2022, although some trailers have hinted at what is to come, introducing the Creel House, potential background for Eleven and more.

Check back tomorrow for all the reveals.