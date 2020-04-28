Netflix series The Midnight Gospel's unexpected cameo, explained

Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix's new series The Midnight Gospel, while an absolute sensory ride, is packed full of fascinating and downright thought-provoking dialogue that will leave you questioning, well, everything.

While the bright animation and chaotic imagery might first pull you in, the show hinges on the special guests interviewed extensively during the show. Through episode-long conversations with space-caster Clancy (Duncan Trussell) – who visits all manner of weird and wonderful distant lands – the series elevates the voices of real-world personalities, who take on the personas of the beings Clancy meets on his travels.

In episode three, 'Hunters Without a Home', we were introduced to a human-esque fish in a bowl who started sharing some poignant pearls of wisdom. This particular vessel – described as "a pirate scavenger", or a "magical fishbowl man", whose crew was made up entirely of cats – was a visual representation of Damien Echols, who many of you might recognise as one of the West Memphis Three, teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of murdering a child in 1993.

there's no better way to learn about magic than on a deep sea adventure talking to a magical fishbowl man aka @damienechols pic.twitter.com/CxPl3tv0UD — The Midnight Gospel (@MidnightGospel) April 10, 2020

This cameo in The Midnight Gospel saw Echols philosophise about his time incarcerated on Death Row, while also talking about magic and meditation, and what it means through his own lens.

For anyone familiar with his real-world case, this feels particularly insightful.

Echols was convicted of murder in 1994 along with two other teenage boys, Jessie Misskelley and Jason Baldwin. The prosecution came up with a theory that the three misfits had killed the young victims as part of a Satanic ritual.

This fed into the 'Satanic Panic' of the time. In the US in the 1980s, many groups such as Christian fundamentalists, police investigators and the media perpetuated a conspiracy that there was a network of occultists performing ritual murders and kidnapping children – something that has, of course, since been widely discredited.

I walked off of death row exactly 8 years ago today. Thank you to everyone who fought for our survival and release.

With love and gratitude.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/V1Hw7SsaUk



— Damien Echols (@damienechols) August 19, 2019

Damien Echols was handed a death sentence, while Misskelley and Baldwin were given life imprisonment. They fought for retrials based on DNA evidence, but it wasn't until 2011 that Echols, Baldwin and Misskelley were released from prison, having taken the Alford plea (a legal workaround that involves pleading guilty while officially maintaining innocence).

The case has become infamous thanks to a number of true-crime projects including the Paradise Lost films (directed by by Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky) and, more recently, the West of Memphis documentary (directed by Amy J Berg, and produced by Peter Jackson and Echols himself).

Echols continues to speak publicly about his experiences, recently guesting on the 'Wrongful Conviction' podcast that is co-hosted by the post-conviction lawyer of Making a Murderer's Brendan Dassey, Laura Nirider.

Bonus Ep! @itsJasonFlom sat down with @damienechols of the #WestMemphisThree to talk about how Damien used art & meditation to cope with isolation & anxiety while in prison — and what we might learn from his experience in this time of COVID. https://t.co/TyY0gz4tfJ — Laura Nirider (@LauraNirider) April 13, 2020

"She was one of my attorneys while on death row, and she's working on other cases to free innocent people now," he announced.

Now starring in Netflix's The Midnight Gospel, Echols spoke of the spiritual journey that he has been on, revealing that he had a Zen master coming back and forth from Japan to see him in the prison. He emphasised that magic (as in ceremonial magic rather than conjuring tricks) really helped him while on Death Row.

"That's what I realised, that's why I wasn't miserable a lot of times when I was in prison. Because even in there, in a hellish situation, I was doing what I was put here to do. Which was magic. That alleviates a lot of suffering," his character said on The Midnight Gospel.

"I am thankful now for the time that I spent in prison," he said later in the episode. "Even for some of the most horrible things that happened to me, say for example when I was beaten so bad that I was in a lot of physical pain. If I would have been out here, I could of just went to a doctor. I didn't have that option in there. I had to find ways to help me cope with not only the emotional and mental anguish that I was going through, but also the physical anguish, the physical pain. So that pushed me constantly to keep exploring what was possible with these practices."

