Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV series and movies on streaming service

Jacob Stolworthy
·1 min read

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.

The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.

Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.

But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.

It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that will make searching through Netflix much easier for you.

These codes correlate with some pretty specific genres, ranging from “Romantic Foreign Movies” to “B-Horror Movies”, and they’ve been put in one place for you to scroll through.

To visit each genre’s webpage, all you need to do is input the four-digit code into your web browser after the following address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and won’t be available on phones, NOW TV boxes or the Amazon Firestick.

The kind people over at ogres-crypt have compiled the comprehensive list of genres, but you can also find a wide selection below (and a full list of everything being removed in May 2022 here).

Action & Adventure (1365)

Anime (7424)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Classic Movies (31574)

Comedies (6548)

Cult Movies (7627)

Documentaries (6839)

Dramas (5763)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Horror Movies (8711)

Independent Movies (7077)

Music (1701)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Sports Movies (4370)

Thrillers (8933)

TV Shows (83)

