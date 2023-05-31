Netflix Scores With In-Demand Romantic Franchises ‘Queen Charlotte’ and ‘XO Kitty’ | Chart

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s franchise strategy is coming together — but instead of epic superhero tales or sci-fi and fantasy sagas, it’s all about love. Two fan-favorite romantic dramas set in universes established by earlier hits have topped the breakout shows ranking in recent weeks.

After “Bridgerton” spin-off “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” took the top spot two weeks in a row, “XO, Kitty,” set in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” universe, topped the ranking with an impressive 141% increase in demand for the week of May 20-26, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The show marks Netflix’s first television series to be spun off from a Netflix original film: It follows the story of Kitty Song Covey going on her own journey to find true love in Korea. The show has received positive reviews and already has Season 2 reports swirling just a little over a week after it premiered on May 18.

“Queen Charlotte” had a 24% decline in demand which saw it fall to fifth place for the week. Amid the slate of shows that are in the midst of airing their finales this month and the new shows that have come out, it isn’t surprising to see audience attention turn to other content, but it maintained a strong showing.

Demand for Apple TV+’s “Silo” spiked by 8% after its fourth episode aired on May 19. The sci-fi series has slowly been gaining traction among U.S. audiences, and positive reviews have led to increased audience attention in the week, placing it in second place just below “XO, Kitty” with 24.6 times the average series demand.

Most in-demand new series, May 20-26, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

“Silo” was followed by Max’s “Love & Death” in third place with almost the exact same level of demand. The tight competition between the shows in the top three will make for an interesting scene next week as we find out which one came out on top.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Citadel” took sixth place in the ranking with 21.3 times the average series demand. The spy thriller series aired its finale Friday which led to a 9% increase in demand for the show. It might see another spurt in demand for the series next week as more viewers catch up to the episodes.

Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” had a 5% spurt in demand in the week, which seems to have come along with Emmy buzz. The show seems to have a strong hold among U.S. audiences as it took eighth place in the ranking with 19.2 times the average series demand for the week.

Following closely behind, Peacock’s “Mrs. Davis” took ninth place in the ranking with 19.1 times the average series demand, a minor decline from the previous week.

And rounding out the top 10 breakout shows ranking is Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole,” also with 19.1 times the demand average, a 6% decline from last week.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

