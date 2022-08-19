Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Gets Surprise New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy and More

Ross A. Lincoln
Netflix’s hit fantasy series “The Sandman” hasn’t been renewed just yet, but if you want more from the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series, your dreams (sorry) just came true.

Right now you can watch “A Dream of A Thousand Cats / Calliope,” a brand new. surprise bonus episode of “The Sandman,” featuring guest stars Sandra Oh, Michael Shannon, James McAvoy, David Tennant, the great Derek Jacobi, and many more.

Like “The Sound of Her Wings” before it, “A Dream of A Thousand Cats / Calliope” combines two different “The Sandman” comic book stories for a single episode story.

“Calliope,” directed by Louise Hooper and based on “The Sandman” issue #17, follows Richard Madoc, a one hit wonder novelist crippled by writer’s block who is offered a guaranteed cure — for a sickening and cruel price.

“A Dream of a Thousand Cats,” directed by Hisko Hulsing and based on “The Sandman” issue #18, tells the story of a wandering feline prophet with a startling message: Once, the world was ruled by cats, with humans their playthings and prey, until one day humans dreamed the current world into existence.

Both stories were collected in trade paperback “The Sandman” Vol. 3, “Dream Country.”

As always, Tom Sturridge stars as Dream/Lord Morpheus, the anthropomorphic embodiment of dreaming.

He’s joined in “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” by guest stars Sandra Oh as “The Prophet,” Rosie Day as “The Tabby Kitten,” David Gyasi as “The Grey Cat,” Joe Lycett as “The Black Cat,” Neil Gaiman as “Crow/Skull Bird,” James McAvoy as “Golden-Haired Man,” David Tennant as “Don” and Georgia Tennant as ”Laura Lynn ” Michael Sheen as “Paul” and Anna Lundberg as “Marion,” Nonso Anozie as “Wyvern,” Diane Morgan as “Gryphon” and Tom Wu as “Hippogriff.”

“Calliope” stars Melissanthi Mahut as “Calliope,” the Muse of epic poetry, Arthur Darvill as “Richard Madoc,” Nina Wadia as “Fate Mother,” Souad Faress as “Fate Crone,” Dinita Gohil as “Fate Maiden,” Kevin Harvey as “Larry,” Amita Suman as “Nora,” and Derek Jacobi as “Erasmus Fry.”

“The Sandman” has been the #1 Netflix show in English speaking countries since its launch Aug. 5, and has also placed in the top 10 in 93 countries. So far it’s been viewed more than 196 million hours.

