The new Netflix rival trying to lure Gen Z

ITV

Few events embody the glamour of television more than ITV’s Palooza, which took over the South Bank on Tuesday night.

As the red carpet was rolled out at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the great and the good of adland rubbed shoulders with Love Island stars.

But for ITV bosses, the glitzy evening was the final hurdle in a busy day promoting ITVX, the broadcaster’s new streaming service.

The platform, inspired by US streaming rival Peacock, is the culmination of 18 months’ work which ITV hopes will attract bigger audiences and more generous advertising spend.

But for some industry watchers, the launch has come too late. With competitors circling, the advertising sector bracing for a recession and warnings of a disappointing World Cup, the timing is inauspicious.

ITVX, which will bring together catch-up service ITV Hub and the ailing BritBox, is the pinnacle of the broadcaster’s digital push. It will be packed with 15,000 hours of content, with new shows such as Spy Among Friends and Litvinenko – starring David Tenant – rolled out months before they appear on TV.

The I’m A Celebrity broadcaster hopes the move will scale up its offering for advertisers by capturing new and younger audiences that it would fail to reach through traditional TV. It also hopes to attract loyal viewers to its ad-free premium version, which costs £5.99 per month.

It is all part of the company’s target of reaching £750m digital revenue and 2.5m subscribers by 2026.

But the plans have failed to impress investors, who baulked at ITV’s announcement in March that it will plough £180m into the venture. Shares in the company took a fresh dive, and are down more than 40pc this year.

To ITV insiders, the market reaction seemed unfair, as shareholders had long been calling for greater investment in content. But ITV is forking out huge sums at a time when the industry is bracing for a downturn. Even the World Cup, which would usually provide a major boost to the broadcaster’s top line, looks set to disappoint, as fans give the winter tournament the cold shoulder and brands steer clear of Qatar’s human rights controversies.

Story continues

BBC Director General Tony Hall and ITV CEO Carolyn McCall. - Matt Frost/ITV /PA

Advertising tycoon Sir Martin Sorrell says: “We do see it having an impact [on advertising spend], but I think it will probably be more limited.

“I think the timing of it in relation to economic conditions is one thing. Obviously Qatar, given time zones and the other issues around it, probably makes people a little bit more cautious.”

ITV denies that advertisers are shunning the World Cup and says it is expecting the tournament to be its most successful ever for sponsorship deals.

In a further blow, the launch of ITVX comes shortly after Netflix rolled out its cheaper ad-supported model, with rival Disney set to follow suit. While programmes such as I’m A Celebrity attract much bigger audiences than Netflix’s The Crown, ITV is still battling for attention.

Sarah Simon, an analyst at Berenberg, says: “The problem for them is the advertising market is getting worse just as the cost base is going up. Everyone else is going to be trying to reduce costs, ITV’s costs are rising.

“They have to do it, but I think they’re late and obviously it’s a much more competitive market than it was before.”

This is a headache for Dame Carolyn McCall, who is approaching five years at the helm of the broadcaster and will likely view ITVX as her legacy.

Her tenure as chief executive has been dogged by a lacklustre share price performance as the company failed to act decisively in a rapidly-changing media landscape. BritBox, the joint streaming service with the BBC that McCall brought to the UK in 2019, is being quietly folded into ITVX’s premium service and is likely to disappear altogether.

Now, the ITV chief is betting the house on another streaming platform.

An industry insider says: “Carolyn launched BritBox – that was her initiative. Obviously she won’t acknowledge that it’s a failure, but it has been a failure.

“Let’s see what happens with ITVX. If that doesn’t work you’d have thought they’d probably have to make some changes.”

An ITV source says McCall was only halfway through the company’s digital strategy and pointed to her long-term commitments at previous companies such as easyJet, which she led for seven years. The insider adds that the success of ITVX would not be determined over the next three months.

An ITV spokesman adds: “Investments made over the last four years mean that ITV is already well established as the largest advertising funded premium video on demand provider in Europe with a well-developed digital advertising capability.

“ITVX will build on this and enable ITV to offer addressable audiences at scale, a range of viewer demographics and incremental reach — in addition to continuing to provide brands access to the vast majority of Britain's biggest linear audiences.”

I'm a celebrity get me out of here - Universal News And Sport Europe

Still, McCall’s future is likely to be one of a number of questions facing Andrew Cosslett, who took over as chairman at the end of September.

Cosslett, who is chairman of the Rugby Football Union and B&Q owner Kingfisher, will bring a fresh City perspective to the business, and is likely to start questioning its strategy.

One area of focus could be ITV Studios, which houses the broadcaster’s production arm and is behind hits such as Love Island and Bodyguard. It has proved a bright spot for the company as its traditional business continues to decline.

The Financial Times last month reported that ITV was exploring a potential sale of a stake in the division in an effort to boost the company’s share price. But as the wider market slows, ITV Studios’ model of selling to other free-to-air broadcasters is starting to come under pressure. The company is likely to want to keep a majority stake in its production business, leaving limited appeal to a new investor.

Instead, the new chairman could look at a bigger deal. MediaForEurope, a Dutch-based offshoot of Silvio Berlusconi’s Italian media empire, is in the process of building a pan-European broadcaster focused on streaming. It has taken control of Mediaset Espana and has upped its stake in German media group Prosieben to almost 30pc.

With ITV struggling to win over its current shareholders, it could also look to the continent for new support. Other radical moves could include renouncing its public service broadcasting licence, giving it greater freedom at the expense of prominence.

ITV’s glamorous party on the South Bank is unlikely to be the last of the year, and bosses hope more champagne will be flowing as ITVX launches in full next month.

But as the hangover fades, questions over more fundamental reforms to the broadcaster’s business will linger.