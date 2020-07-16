Netflix Reveals Strong Viewership Numbers For Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ & Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ In Earnings Report

Click here to read the full article.

Coming off a coronavirus pandemic dominated second quarter, Netflix today revealed not just strong subscriber and revenue growth, but also a lot of eyeballs for some key series and films.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“In Q2, we notched successes in many of our key content verticals,” the the now Ted Sarandos co-CEO’d streamer circumspectly noted in the letter to shareholders that was released Thursday just after the market closed.

More from Deadline

While nowhere near breaking any records for Netflix, the Mindy Kaling co-created Never Have I Ever snagged 40 million households globally in its four weeks of after its April 27 release. Nowhere nearly as praised as the Lang Fisher co-created and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starring coming of age dramedy, the reunion of The Office alums Steve Carell and Greg Daniels in Space Force saw that series also hit 40 million households in the month or so since the military comedy launched on May 29.

In a period that saw COVID-19 stay-at-home orders loosen in many big cities, states and in other countries that have the health crisis much more in hand than America, the results for this quarters big new shows are fare behind the 64 million households worldwide that tuned in for Tiger King over its first month of release. Today’s numbers also up at the heights of the 65 million households that watched Season 4 of the international sensation of La Casa de Papel AKA Money Heist in the three weeks after its April 3 premiere, as the Q1 report stated back on April 21.

Story continues

Long the metric for Netflix, households here are defined by the streamer in cases like these as a series, film or special being viewed for a minimum of two minutes — very different from the more traditional ratings numbers of broadcast TV.

Pulling focus to features, Spike Lee’s powerful Da 5 Bloods drew an audience of 27 million households since the Vietnam War drama starring Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman, among many more, debuted on June 12 on Netflix.

Toggling back to TV, Netflix’s new-ish unscripted fare of Too Hot to Handle and Floor is Lava brought in 51 million and “a projected” 37 million households respectively in their first four weeks of release – cause nothing wipes away the stress of a global pandemic for an hour or two than watching people scurry over a set of boiling lava.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.