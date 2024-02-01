Netflix reveals first look at 'Squid Game' Season 2: What we know about new episodes

Green light! "Squid Game" is returning for another round.

Netflix on Thursday revealed the first look at Season 2 of its wildly popular South Korean drama series, in which 456 players compete in a series of deadly games to win a large cash prize.

In the short teaser, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is seen at the airport, where a voice on the phone tells him, "You'll regret your decision." Gi-hun, who appears angry but determined, replies, "I will find you. No matter what it takes." Netflix also released several photos from the new season.

Lee Jung-jae in 'Squid Game' Season 2

At the end of Season 1, Gi-hun was about to board a plane to Los Angeles when he ran into a Squid Game recruiter and called a number he had left behind, asking "who you people are." But despite being urged to get on the plane, Gi-hun instead turned around.

What is 'Squid Game' Season 2 about?

In Season 2, Gi-hun abandons his plans to travel to the United States "after a mysterious call and embarks on a chase with a motive," according to Netflix.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously teased to The Hollywood Reporter that the themes of the first season "all naturally extend" to Season 2, and when writing it, he "just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next."

Netflix's 'Squid Game' readies for Season 2

"Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end," he added, and the upcoming season will be "about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

'Squid Game' Season 2 cast

Lee Jung-jae returns as Gi-hun after winning an Emmy for the role in 2022, becoming the first Asian actor to win the lead actor in a drama series award.

Other returning characters for Season 2 include detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo).

Netflix is bringing 'Squid Game' to life with 'The Challenge' reality show

New cast members for Season 2 include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri and Park Gyu-young, according to Netflix.

Netflix dropped several first look images of the second season on Thursday, one of which shows Park Gyu-young's mysterious new character.

Park Gyu-young in "Squid Game" Season 2.

Gong Yoo & Lee Jung-jae in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Behind the camera, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is returning as writer and director. He previously won an Emmy for outstanding directing.

'Squid Game' Season 2 release date

"Squid Game" Season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. But Netflix shared the first look as part of a larger preview of its 2024 film and television slate, confirming the new episodes will debut before the end of the year.

Also on the way from Netflix will be a second season of "Squid Game: The Challenge," the competition show based on the series, and Hwang has teased that the flagship show could potentially get a third season. "Squid Game" remains Netflix's most popular original show of all time.

