Netflix responds to Squid Game season 2 casting complaints

Squid Game spoilers follow.



Netflix has responded to fan complaints about the recent casting announcement for Squid Game season two.

During Netflix's TUDUM: Global Fan Event last week, it was confirmed that Lee Jung-Jae would reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun for the Korean thriller's second outing, alongside Lee Byung-hun as Front Man , Wi Ha-jun as police detective Jun-ho and Gong Yoo as the Recruiter.

It was also revealed that season two would introduce us to some new characters — played by Unlocked's Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, The Glory's Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun — though many fans were quick to pick up on and criticise the lack of women in the cast.

Netflix has now addressed the backlash and assured fans that season two's leading ladies will be announced in the near future.

"This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season two. We're excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters" a spokesperson for Netflix told Insider.

In other Squid Game news, it's been announced that reality spin-off show Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see 456 players compete in games inspired by the original series for a $4.56 million prize, is set to hit Netflix this November.

While the show sparked some controversy after reports emerged alleging that participants were subject to extreme conditions during filming, Netflix later denied the claims.

Studio Lambert, The Garden and Netflix said in a joint statement: "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue."



Squid Game season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed.

