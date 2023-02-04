Netflix responds to allegations of Squid Game reality show extreme conditions

Netflix

Netflix has addressed several claims that participants of Squid Game: The Challenge are working under extreme conditions.

Speaking to Variety under aliases, upto three contestants alleged that they signed on for the show in the belief that two hours would be enough to play the game and shoot it, but instead, they were subjected to almost seven-hour ordeals in minus temperatures without their coats – leading to collapsed fellow players in some cases.

"This is not a Bear Grylls survival show. It's not like we signed up for Survivor or Naked and Afraid," one commented. "The conditions were absolutely inhumane and had nothing to do with the game."

In response, a joint statement obtained by Digital Spy from Studio Lambert, The Garden and Netflix reads: "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures.

"While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue."

Contrary to reports, on the day of filming 'Red Light, Green Light', three individuals were treated for mild medical conditions, while one smashed into a wall, damaging his shoulder in the process, after which he was taken to hospital immediately. No one else was injured.

As for the delay between rounds, this was down to the adjudication process, checking carefully for accuracy on eliminations.

Meanwhile, the Bedford-based hangar featured heaters for the contestants to rest amongst during breaks, which included access to food and drink post-gameplay.

Temperatures were measured on the day in question and not found to be below freezing at any time; thermal clothing was provided any way.

The Challenge contestants also had their coats at hand until preparation for the game commenced, and full toilet facilities were present on site.

Squid Game season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed.

