Netflix Reportedly Developing John F. Kennedy Limited Series

A limited series about the life of US President John F. Kennedy is reportedly in the works over at Netflix.

Sources tell Variety that the show will be based on Fredrik Logevall's 2020 book JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956, with part one of the two-volume biography taking a deep dive into JFK's life from his birth until his time as a junior US Senator. Eric Roth will write and co-executive produce alongside Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping. A showrunner and cast are yet to be announced.

Reports add that Netflix is shaping up the JFK series to be the American version of The Crown, their award-winning historical drama series about the British royal family. The Crown features different actors playing the same characters in different periods of their life, but it remains to be seen whether the JFK series will follow suit.

