Netflix is removing all of these movies from service tomorrow

Netflix is on the cusp of taking down a wide selection of movies and TV series.

The streaming service removes numerous titles each month, but without fanfare; unless you happen to select the thing that’s about to leave, you will have no idea there’s a limited amount of time left to watch.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in April 2023.

We’ve aggregated all the impending removals from Netflix in the UK and US, which we’ve signalled below. If there isn’t a territory listed next to the title, then it will be leaving both.

Find a full list of every film and TV show arriving on Netflix this month here.

NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 April

Akbar Birbal – US

The American Game

The Aviator – US

Bal Ganesh – US

Bee Movie – UK

Big Daddy – US

Bill – UK

Brokeback Mountain – US

Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (Netflix)

The Bye Bye Man – US

Call Me by Your Name – UK

The Contractor – UK

Daddy Day Camp – US

Daddy Day Care – US

Daddy’s Little Girls – US

The F**k-It List

Forrest Gump – US

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra – US

The Girl on the Train – UK

God Calling

Grease – US

The Green Mile – UK

(Universal Pictures)

The Hard Corps – UK

The Hunt for Red October – UK

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry – US

The Interview (2014) – US

It (2017) – US

Kung Fu Panda – UK

Kung Fu Panda 2 – UK

Labyrinth – US

The Last Vermeer – UK

The Little Vampire – US

The Longest Yard (2005) – US

Looper – UK

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring – US

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – US

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – US

Ian McKellen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (New Line Cinema)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – UK

Made of Honor – US

Main Hoon Na – UK

Minority Report – US

Molly’s Game – US

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York – UK

Monster High: Haunted – UK

Monsters vs Aliens – US

Mr Bean’s Holiday – UK

90 Minutes in Heaven – UK

Oblivion – US

Based on a true story, Molly's Game – the directorial debut of Aaron Sorkin – gives us Jessica Chastain’s second force-of-nature performance in a matter of months

Om Shanti Om – UK

Open Season – UK

Open Season 2 – UK

Open Season 3 – UK

Open Season: Scared Silly – UK

Paheli – UK

Penguins of Madagascar – US

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani – UK

Pinky Memsaab

Story continues

Raw – US

Rise of the Guardians – UK

RV – US

Scary Movie – UK

Seabiscuit – US

Seven Pounds – US

Sing – UK

The Skeleton Key – UK

Julia Ducournau's directorial debut is dominating the conversation when it comes to this year's horror scene

Sleepers – UK

Sleepy Hollow – UK

Small Chops

A Sort of Family

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – UK

Spy Kids – UK

Spy Kids 2: The Island of the Lost Dreams – UK

Tabula Rasa – US (Netflix Original)

Taxi Driver – UK

30 Minutes or Less – US

Top Gun – US

Transformers: Dark of the Moon – US

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – US

De Niro starred as a mentally disturbed taxi driver in the 1976 movie (Wikipedia)

The Trap

Tree House Tales – US

21 – US

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself – US

Unbroken – UK

Unknown – US

Warm Bodies – UK

Zathura: A Space Adventure – US

2 April

The Dictator – UK

3 April

Babamin Ceketi

Confession – UK

4 April

Behind the Curve – UK

Escape from Planet Earth – US

The Fisherman’s Diary

What Lies Below – US

A bumpy ride: The Dictator is a little uneven – but SachaBaron Cohen plays the North African despot General Aladeen with real aplomb

5 April

Alien Warfare

Bad Hair – UK

7 April

John Henry – UK

8 April

American Assassin – UK

Hush

Seven (2019)

9 April

Ojukokoro: Greed

(Netflix)

11 April

Dil

Disco Dancer

Dida

Hunterrr

The Legend of Bhaget Singh

Phir Hera Pheri

12 April

Shrek Forever After – UK

Shrek the Third – UK

14 April

Awon Boyz

15 April

Belgica – UK

Broken – UK

Dark City Beneath the Best – UK

Deranged

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma – UK

Falsa Identidad – UK

Generation Iron 3

The Giver – UK

Innocent – UK

Jiu Jitsu – UK

A Man for the Weekend

One Lagos Night – UK

Strain

Table Manners

A Way Back Home – UK

16 April

Alelí – US

Doctor Bello

Hail, Caesar! – US

Jem and the Holograms – US

Puerto Ricans in Paris – US

17 April

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan – US

The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station – US

18 April

Anti-Life – UK

19 April

The Space Between Us – UK

Ehrenreich and Ralph Fiennes in 'Hail, Caesar!' (Universal Pictures)

TV

1 April

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman

Fate/Zero – UK

Puella Magi Madoka Magica – UK

Resurrection: Ertugrul

That Winter, the Wind Blows

3 April

FAST (Netflix Original)

4 April

El Reemplazante – US

5 April

Guilty Crown – UK

10 April

My Secret Diary – UK

11 April

The Miracle – US

New Girl – US

Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson in ‘New Girl’ (Fox)

12 April

Ultimate Force – UK

14 April

The Baker and the Beauty