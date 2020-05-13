Netflix releases trailer for Jeffrey Epstein documentary, from maker of The Ted Bundy Tapes

Photo credit: Rick Friedman - Getty Images

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary on the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

Titled Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, the four-part series uses survivors' stories to tell how Epstein abused his wealth and power to carry out his crimes.



It also promises to shed light on those who allegedly helped enable the former financier.

The documentary's synopsis reads: "Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes.



"Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring.

"The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein's accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant's four-part docuseries.

"By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators – and the American justice system – from silencing the next generation."



Director Lisa Bryant was also behind Netflix's The Ted Bundy Tapes, which used audio of Ted Bundy on death row, alongside accounts from survivors and those who worked on the case.

Epstein died in August 2019 while in prison facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors in New York and Florida.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is available for streaming from May 27 on Netflix.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contactRAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.



