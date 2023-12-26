Netflix Released Steamy New Photos From 'Bridgerton' Season 3

A very merry Regency holiday to all!

Fresh off the heels of Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 release date announcement, the streaming giant has answered fans' Christmas wishes yet again. This time, the steamy, bodice-ripping holiday cheer comes in the form of more Bridgerton Season 3 photos featuring last season's best-dressed friends-to-enemies couple: Kate and Anthony, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey.

The pics come as a welcome treat for fans of the show who missed out on seeing Bridgerton's first OTP, Daphne and Simon, in Season 2. While the absence was due to scheduling issues on the part of Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, Duke of Hasting, rather than a rift in the Regency Era romance, it was still a bit of a letdown. Seeing Ashley and Bailey cozied up together puts to rest any concerns fans might have about missing out on their lusty love story as Bridgerton explores the love lives of the rest of the remaining Bridgerton clan.

But, while Netflix giveth, Netflix also taketh away. In a January 2023 interview with Variety, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she's hanging up her Bridgerton corsets and isn't set to appear in the show's third season. Luckily, the latest batch of photos revealed plenty of fan favorites will be returning for season three of the smash hit period piece, including Bridgerton siblings A-C and E-H aka Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Gregory, Hyacinth, and Francesca. Lady Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmel, and Penelope Featherington played Nicola Coughlan, who's bestie-level friendship with Eloise was shattered when they later uncovered Penelope's identity as the gossip writer Lady Whistledown, will also reprise their roles.

Regardless of the alliances and allegiances of last season, we're on the edge of chaise lounges as we wait for the fiery passion and the powerful fashion set to debut on the small screen in May 2024.

