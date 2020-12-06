Netflix refuses to add disclaimer to The Crown over show’s historical inaccuracies

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana with Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in ‘The Crown’ (Des Willie/Netflix)

Netflix has said it will not add a disclaimer to the beginning of episodes of The Crown to warn viewers that the series is a work of fiction.

Critics have pointed out that a number of key scenes are invented, including some in the recently released fourth season, expressing concern that audiences may not realise this.

Last week, culture secretary Oliver Dowden joined calls for the streaming giant to add a note at the beginning of each episode.

Helena Bonham-Carter, who currently stars as Princess Margaret, also said that Netflix had a “moral responsibility” to air the disclaimer.

However, a statement from Netflix to The Mail on Sunday said it is widely understood that The Crown is a work of fiction.

“We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the statement said.

“As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”

Princess Diana’s brother, Early Spencer, recently said he was concerned that viewers would “forget it’s fiction”.

“I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if – at the beginning of each episode – it stated that: 'This isn't true, but it is based around some real events'. Then, everyone would understand it's drama for drama's sake,” he told ITV’s Lorraine.

“Obviously Netflix wants to make a lot of money and that's why people are in the business of making these things,” he added.

“I worry people do think that this is gospel, and that's unfair.”

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles Netflix

The news comes after David Bowes-Lyon, a cousin of Princess Margaret, criticised an episode about two of the Queen Mother’s nieces, Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon, who were born with severe learning difficulties and placed in an institution.

While the show suggested Princess Margaret and the Queen were not aware of their cousins’ existence and believed they had died, Bowes-Lyon told The Telegraph that this was not the case, and that the episode had caused “frustration” within the royal family.

