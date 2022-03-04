Netflix’s New Reality Series ‘The Ultimatum’ Challenges Couples To Commit Or Split
A new reality series is on its way from Netflix, and it’s challenging relationships by forcing show participants to commit or split from their partners.
Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix
From the creators of Love is Blind, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, will see 6 couples put their love to the test, as they are split from their respective partners and paired off with someone new with who they will cohabitate for 3 weeks.
By season’s end, they will either end up engaged, with a fresh start with someone new, or single and ready to mingle.
The 10-episode first season, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, kicks off on April 6 with episodes 1-8. On April 13, viewers can catch the finale and a reunion special.
The news was revealed during the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion episode on Thursday night.
A teaser for the Kinetic Content produced series can be watched above.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0mPYhPFAu0?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
