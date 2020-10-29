Netflix raising prices on most popular streaming plan to $13.99, premium to $17.99

The price to binge watch Netflix is going up.

The most popular plan, which lets subscribers watch in high-def on two screens at the same time, has increased by $1 to $13.99, up from $12.99 monthly, for new subscribers. As in the past, current subscribers will see their monthly bill increase, too in the coming weeks.

The premium plan ($15.99), which lets you watch up to four screens with Ultra HD, will now cost $17.99. The lowest priced plan of $8.99 for one standard-def stream remains the same price.

It has been nearly two years since Netflix last increased prices in the U.S. Netflix increased prices in Canada earlier this month.

The U.S. price increase "does not influence or indicate a global price change,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge. “As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget."

Netflix shares were up about 4% after the price increase was announced.

Just hitting Netflix: the comedy special, "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" starring the comedian who gained fame lip-syncing to President Trump, and “Rebecca,” a remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic.

Upcoming programs on Netflix include Season 4 of "The Crown," on Nov. 15, the film "Hillbilly Elegy," starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close (Nov. 24), and "Selena," about the life of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez (Dec. 4).

