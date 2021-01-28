Netflix announces Lupin season 2 release window
Netflix has revealed that Lupin season 2/Part 2 will arrive on the streaming service in “Summer 2021.” The streamer has also released new key art, which you can see above.
Lupin season 2/Part 2 will consist of five episodes, with Omar Sy is back at the suave gentleman thief, Arsene Lupin. The last update from Netflix on the hit French heist thriller revealed to expect the second batch of episodes “later this year.” That came after Lupin’s first five episodes were made available to stream in early January.
News that Lupin Part 2 is heading our way in 2021 will be music to the ears of the millions upon millions of viewers who have made Lupin the most-viewed show on Netflix across multiple countries.
Yes, millions. Netflix has revealed potential viewing figures for Lupin. A projected total of 70 million households will watch at least some of the series in its first 28 days. By comparison, The Queen’s Gambit drew in 62 million viewers during its opening month. Recent sensation Bridgerton was watched in 63 million households. We could be looking at Netflix's next big thing.
Lupin has compelled with its thrilling narrative set across multiple timelines and heart-stopping set pieces. Couple that with a charismatic lead and a small amount of episodes then, as Lupin reactions predicted, you’re looking at your next binge and one of the early frontrunners for 2021's best series.
But Netflix isn’t stopping with just more Lupin. The streamer has also recently announced plans to release a new original movie every single week in 2021 – with headline names including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson all featuring.
For now, it’s Lupin that’s stolen our hearts – and we’ll have new episodes to treasure later this year. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with the best Netflix shows.