Netflix, production company address 'unfortunate accident' that left two The Chosen One actors dead

Netflix and the production company behind The Chosen One are speaking out after two actors died and multiple other cast and crew members were injured during a fatal van crash near the set on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement obtained by EW on Monday. "Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident."

Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar

Courtesy of Baja California Institute of Culture; Raymundo Garduño Cruz/instagram

"All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport," production company Redrum said in a statement obtained by EW. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident."

The accident occurred on Thursday when a van flipped over after running off the road on the Baja California Sur peninsula in a desert area near Mulegé, killing the two actors and injuring several others, according to local media reports. The crew was working in Santa Rosalía, which is near the crash site. It is unclear how the accident will affect production on the show moving forward after it was temporarily paused following the accident.

The Chosen One is based on a comic book series titled American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. According to a Netflix release, the show tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind.

