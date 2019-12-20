Netflix premiering three-part documentary on Aaron Hernandez in January

Netflix will release a docu-series on Aaron Hernandez beginning January 15. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP)

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the life and death of Aaron Hernandez, Netflix will premiere a three-part docu-series beginning January 15.

A short trailer for the movie, called “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” was released on Friday.

The trailer doesn’t show much — we hear an automated voice say, “Hello, this is a pre-paid collect call from,” and then we hear Hernandez’s voice say, “Aaron.”

“My whole body’s shaking right now,” Hernandez says.

“What happened?,” a woman’s voice asks. It’s his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins.

“You know my temper,” he says.





The blurb underneath the video on YouTube says, “How can someone who had everything throw it all away?”

It also explains that interviews with friends, players and insiders were used to “examine how Aaron Hernandez went from NFL star to convicted killer.”

The docu-series was done by the same team that created “Making a Murderer” on Netflix. Yahoo Sports Dan Wetzel, who covered both Hernandez’s murder trials, is an executive producer.

Hernandez was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. In 2015, he was convicted for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a Boston man who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s girlfriend. Hernandez was also accused of murdering two other men in a 2012 drive-by shooting, but was acquitted in 2017.

Not long after his acquittal, he committed suicide in his prison cell.

