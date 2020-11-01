Netflix picks up Tenet star John David Washington's new movie

John David Washington has really broken through to the big time with his starring roles in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Now his next project, a film titled Born to Be Murdered, has been picked up by Netflix for a release at some point in 2021.

The film is a thriller that also stars Tomb Raider and Ex Machina's Alicia Vikander, Logan baddie Boyd Holbrook, and The Girl in the Spider's Web actress Vicky Krieps.

Not much is known about the plot, except that it's a thriller set in Athens and other parts of Greece, and "follows a vacationing couple who fall trap to a violent conspiracy", according to the streaming service's official Netflix Film Twitter account.

This film marks the directorial debut of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, who previously worked as a second unit director on Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria.

Both those films were directed by Luca Guadagnino, who serves as a producer here.

Going back to Tomb Raider for a second, the sequel to Vikander's reboot was put on indefinite hold last week, as production hadn't started yet and the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has thrown a spanner into the entire industry.

