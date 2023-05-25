Netflix Password Sharing Ban: Everything to Know

Here's everything to know about Netflix's new password-sharing regulation, including when it begins and who is affected

Add up to 5 profiles per account.

We have bad news for password loyalists: Netflix is saying to change your password regardless in the wake of its new (and newsworthy) regulations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For years, the popular streaming platform has made it easy for people who live together to use the same login information when accessing a shared Netflix account, through features like profiles and multiple streams.

While this has made it easy on users — specifically, the 100 million-plus households that are sharing accounts today — it hasn't made it easy on Netflix, the company says, impacting their revenue and thus their "ability to invest in great new TV and films." As a result, Netflix is cracking down on password sharing as a result.

The 2023 crackdown has been looming since reports first hinted at the possible password-sharing ban in December 2022. (Netflix announced it'd be testing the new feature internationally that March.)

In the early days, "sharing was caring" for Netflix users (remember when the company tweeted about it in 2017?), but due to increased competitors in the streaming space — including Disney+ and Hulu — Netflix's earning projections dimmed a bit, causing them to look for ways to bring on new subscribers.

According to Forbes, "The figures say it all. Netflix lost nearly a million subscribers between April and July 2022 as people decided to quit the service." That June, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed that advertisement-supported streaming would be added to the service for subscribers who were willing to watch ads for a lower monthly rate. And now, the company will make it more difficult for one account to be used by multiple people, forcing former "account borrowers" to shell out or be caught without a stream.

Here's everything to know about the future of Netflix password sharing, including who will be affected and when the switch-up will commence.



Related: What Netflix's Password Sharing Ban Means for Viewers as It Goes into Effect

Who will be affected by the Netflix password sharing ban?

Courtesy of Netflix, Noh Juhan/Netflix, Liam Daniel/Netflix

Netflix announced in a blog post on May 23 that it's regulating its password-sharing feature for users of the streaming platform. Members who share a Netflix account with out-of-household viewers should expect to get an email informing them of the news.

Members who share an account with people within the same household won't be affected by the password-sharing regulation, whether they are at home or traveling, Those viewers will be offered features like "Transfer Profile" and "Manage Access and Devices " in order to continue account sharing.

However, significant changes will be implemented for users who share a Netflix account with out-of-household viewers.



When is Netflix password sharing ending?

Courtesy of Netflix

While reports that Netflix password-sharing would come to an end have circulated since early 2022, the streaming giant officially put its new protocol into effect on Tuesday, May 23 in the United States. However, the new password-sharing regulation isn't a total ban, as the ability to share an account now comes at a price.

Story continues

Related: Netflix Says Not All Shows Will Be in Ad Tier Launching Early 2023

How much will Netflix password sharing cost?

The ban on Netflix password sharing won't disappear for good, but the ability to do it for free has come to an end. Now, Netflix is charging accounts an extra $7.99 per month if users plan to share access with out-of-household viewers. (The most basic, non-ad supported account is currently $9.99 per month.)

"We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices," the service added in the blog post. "It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."



How to remove out-of-household users from a shared Netflix account?

Netflix

To avoid paying the shared-password fee due to an account with out-of-household users, Netflix encourages profile owners to change their password or signing out of all devices — two options that can be accessed on Netflix's website.

If the account owner wants to add extra members to their account — specifically those who don't live in their household — they can "buy an extra member" for "$7.99 per month or more," according to the email Netflix sent account holders.

If owners are not ready (or willing) to pay the extra cost for an out-of-home viewer, the changes include the option to kick people off of the active account by following directions under the "transfer account" section. This will prompt the account "borrower" to sign up for their own membership.



Netflix’s standard monthly package is $15.49, which means adding one extra user results in a near-50 percent increase in the monthly subscription cost.



Related: Netflix Will Test Charging Users for Sharing Subscriptions Outside of Their Households

Which countries are affected by the Netflix password sharing ban?

On May 23, Netflix said it was sending emails about account sharing to customers in 103 countries and territories, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico and Brazil.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.