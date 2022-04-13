Barack Obama is the new Sir David Attenborough in Netflix series 'Our Great National Parks'

Following the path of Sir David Attenborough, former U.S. president Barack Obama guides us through a breathtaking new Netflix documentary series, Our Great National Parks (releasing April 13).

This five-part series, narrated by Obama, takes you on a journey through five continents to see the unique wildlife that inhabits these national parks around the world, the first of which was actually Yellowstone in the U.S., with now over 4,000 national parks globally.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 23: Hanauma Bay Beach, island of Oahu, Hawaii, United States of America. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

The series stars with Obama at Hanauma Bay in Hawaii, one of his favourite spots in the world.

“My mom used to tell me that when she was pregnant she would come and sit, and listen to the ocean and look out at the waves lapping over the coral reefs,” Obama said. “She used to joke that, that was the reason I was so calm. I had spent a lot of time here even before I arrived in the world.”

“My love of the natural world began here. When I was growing up, wild spaces and everyday spaces, they were one and the same, an essential part of our lives.”

It’s that last statement that really epitomizes what the series is about, showcasing that everything is interconnected, humans with animals, and plants and water, and protecting each of these things helps us all. Currently, about 15 per cent of the world’s lands and eight per cent of oceans have been protected.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama in Our Great National Parks. (Pete Souza/Netflix)

Many of the locations featured in Our Great National Parks have a link to Obama personally, like Hawaii, in addition to the former U.S. president reminiscing about a trip to Chilean Patagonia with his family, meeting his father’s side of his family in Kenya and his mother moving the family to Indonesia.

In the first episode alone, impressive close ups of animals and sweeping shots of these unique landscapes grab your attention, but it’s also why we recommend watching this on the biggest screen you have.

Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park in Madagascar. "Our Great National Parks" on Netflix. (Netflix)

In the Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park in Madagascar, we see Decken’s sifaka, a type of endangered lemur, leaping through this unique labyrinth of rocks, including an eight-week old with its mother.

In order to actually capture the footage to feature this national park, the crew had to get up the massive, but precarious and sharp, rock to the summit, resulting in these incredible images of the limestone peaks, with the forest below.

Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park in Madagascar. "Our Great National Parks" on Netflix. (Netflix)

It was actually in Madagascar, filming for this series, that the crew captured the first ever footage of a recently discovered rock iguana.

“The more isolated the national park, the more unusual its creatures and the more extraordinary their behaviours, which makes [these parks] especially important to protect,” Obama says.

'The accelerating pace of climate change is having a devastating impact'

Obama guiding you through this journey, learning about animals you’ve never seen before, or at least have never seen like this, is certainly enjoyable. As you may expect, Obama adds his own character and humour to the narrative, that easily moves you from a space where you’re just taking in what these remote areas look like, to the harsh realities of the impacts of climate change and why we have to preserve these special areas of our planet.

“Our world is changing fast,” Obama said. “Today, the accelerating pace of climate change is having a devastating impact.”

“It’s been said that we’re the first generation to feel the impact of global warming and the last that can do something about it.”

Raine Island, in the area of Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. "Our Great National Parks" on Netflix. (Netflix)

Looking at Raine Island, in the area of Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, the series explains that up to one million turtle eggs are laid in the sand every season. But the sex of a hatchling is determined by the temperature inside its nest, so the hotter sands have now caused 99 per cent of eggs that hatch to be female.

Additionally, as Earth gets warmer and waters rise, the nest sites can flood and drown the eggs.

“Our parks, like the rest of the planet, are now threatened by extreme weather, escalating pollution and biodiversity and habitat loss,” Obama says.

“Some of it, the result of the choices we all make in our daily lives. We risk our own wellbeing and that of future generations, but we’re not powerless. We can turn things around if we act now."

Ultimately, it's truly a treat that we are able to take this journey around the world, while still being in our homes, and hopefully everyone will a bit more deeply about preserving wilderness for future generations.