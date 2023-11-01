Here’s What’s New on Netflix in November 2023
Netflix’s slate for November 2023 has much to offer as the transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving and eventually Christmas begins. Many favorite movies such as Jennifer Garner’s “13 Going on 30” and “The Big Lebowski” arrive Nov. 1, while Garner’s new movie “The Family Switch” rounds out the month when it arrives on the streamer Nov. 30. Other can’t-miss film arrivals on November first include “Whiplash,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Social Network” and “Pitch Perfect.”
Several new seasons of Netflix shows arrive this month as well, the most highly anticipated of which might be “The Crown” Season 6 Part 1. The first half of the final season of the royal drama series arrives Nov. 16. The limited series adaptation of “All the Light We Cannot See” by Shawn Levy and Steven Knight launches November 2. Levy directed all four episodes of the epic drama series, adapted from the Pulitzer prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.
Much more lies in store on Netflix in November 2023:
November 1
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Hurricane Season
Locked In
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Mysteries of the Faith
Nuovo Olimpo
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Wingwomen
November 2
All the Light We Cannot See
Cigarette Girl
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion
Onimusha
Unicorn Academy
November 3
Blue Eye Samurai
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series
NYAD
Selling Sunset: Season 7
Sly
The Tailor: Season 3
Vacaciones de verano
November 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
November 7
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing
November 8
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend
The Claus Family 3
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld
Escaping Twin Flames
Robbie Williams
November 9
Akuma Kun
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
November 10
At the Moment
The Killer
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
November 11
Laguna Beach: Season 3
November 14
Criminal Code
Dubai Bling: Season 2
How to Become a Mob Boss
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive
Suburræterna
November 15
Feedback
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
November 16
Best. Christmas. Ever!
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water
Lone Survivor
November 17
All-Time High
Believer 2
CoComelon Lane
The Dads
The Queenstown Kings
Rustin
Sagrada Familia: Season 2
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
November 20
Stamped from the Beginning
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
November 21
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2
Squid Game: The Challenge
November 23
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6
November 25
A Nearly Normal Family
DOI BOY
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me
Last Call for Istanbul
My Demon
Wedding Games
November 27
Go Dog Go: Season 4
November 28
Comedy Royale
Love Like a K-Drama
Onmyoji
Verified Stand-Up
November 29
American Symphony
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife
November 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Family Switch
Hard Days
Obliterated
School Spirits: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2
